Will 2025 NBA Draft Affect 76ers’ Free Agency Plans?

Could the Philadelphia 76ers tweak their draft plans with free agency around the corner?

Justin Grasso

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) brings the ball up the court as Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
When the 2025 NBA Draft reached pick No. 3, the Philadelphia 76ers will get a chance to pick up a new rookie, or move off the pick. There’s already been a narrative growing about the Sixers’ front office potentially considering a trade-down or out in the first round.

However, Daryl Morey is confident that their top target in that position will be available. In that case, there’s no need to trade.

Shortly after the 2025 NBA Draft concludes, the Sixers will quickly move into the next phase of the offseason, which is the free agency period. Since one comes after the other, some teams might draft based on how they’ll approach free agency.

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addresses the media with head coach Nick Nurse after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In Morey and the Sixers’ case, what happens on June 25 and 26 won’t affect the way Philly approaches the opening of the free agency market on June 30.

“Our free agents won’t play into who we draft,” Morey recently told 97.5 The Fanatic. “We’re going with the player there, which is why we’re excited about how good the top of the draft is. Then, we’ll have to work around who we draft in free agency, but if you look at the history of the league, the mistakes are made when you don’t just take the best player there and work around it.”

The expectation is that the player the Sixers get at No. 3 will land a rotational role right away. Seeing as though the Sixers have a handful of guards under contract, and plan to retain Quentin Grimes, who is primed for a big role next season, the thought of drafting a frontcourt player for more roster balance isn’t necessarily flawed.

But the Sixers had a specific gameplan from the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, and they plan to stick to it this summer.

