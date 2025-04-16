Will Joel Embiid’s Backup Situation Remain the Same Next Year?
So far, all signs are pointing to the Philadelphia 76ers taking a “run it back” approach for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Daryl Morey will be in the front office and made it clear that Nick Nurse would remain the head coach. The core group of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are locked in long-term.
Beyond that, the Sixers have more questions and a few players with options looming. Kelly Oubre, Eric Gordon, and Andre Drummond have a decision to make regarding their future with the Sixers. Each one can return by opting in with their option, or they could decline before the end of June and hit the free agency market.
Will Embiid’s backup situation remain the same next year with Drummond picking up his option? The veteran big man seems to be leaning towards coming back for a third season with the Sixers.
"This is something I said from the first day I got back here: I feel like there's more work to the stuff that's missing that I haven't completed here yet, which is winning at the highest level, and I still feel that way,” Drummond stated on Sunday.
In Drummond’s eyes, the Sixers are still a contender despite the disappointing results of this season.
"I think we still have the pieces to win at the highest level,” he added. “I think I can be a big part of that, too. So my plan is to come back, but obviously, whatever happens in the offseason happens, but my immediate plan is to be back here."
For the most part, the Sixers’ 2024-2025 roster viewed injuries as their primary concern. It’s hard to argue that fact when most of the core group missed a chunk of the year at some point, with several players getting shut down prematurely.
Drummond was among that group of players missing a ton of time throughout the year. Due to multiple setbacks, Drummond played in just 40 games.
"A lot of things that are out of our control,” the veteran center finished.
“We can't control injuries. We can't control guys not being available. I think it's a good thing because it doesn't get any worse than this. So, I think at this point, we just have to recover. Everybody get healthy. Come back ready to play next year. I’m looking forward to a great season. I know the guys that we brought in are ready to help us get back on track again, and that's really it."