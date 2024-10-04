Young Sixers Veteran Defines Role for Next Season
Last season proved to be a rollercoaster for Ricky Council IV, as he went from being undrafted to earning himself a multi-million dollar NBA contract, all within the span of a single year.
Council earned the contract after averaging 24 points as part of the Delaware Blue Coats while also appearing in 32 games for the Philadelphia 76ers putting up five points.
While getting a contract would be the end goal for some players, the 23-year-old isn't satisfied yet, as he spent the offseason working on his shot. While the former Arkansas guard shot a respectable 48 percent from the field, he felt that he was a liability on the floor, but that's something that has changed during the summer.
"I feel like I'm at a point where I'm able to be on the floor and not be a liability, so just going to have to keep working on it," said Council.
Council isn't just ready to step up on the offensive end of the court, he is ready to answer the call of new teammate Paul George, who feels that the younger players on the team are able to be a source of energy for the Sixers, especially down the stretch towards the end of the season.
"Everybody on the team knows I bring the energy, I'm loud, laughing, bringing all types of energy, bringing the best out of everybody, that's my role," explained Council, "if we're dead at times, I'm there on the bench or on the court like I was last year, anything they need me to do, I'm ready to embrace."
There wasn't a clearer example of this then when Philadelphia traveled to the Boston Celtics last year in late February, with Council coming off of the bench to drop 16 points, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter.