Zach LaVine’s Playing Status for 76ers-Bulls on Sunday
The Chicago Bulls have had quite a few key names on the injury report recently.
Heading into their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Bulls listed several players, including Zach LaVine, Coby White, and Lonzo Ball, on the injury report.
Ball was questionable due to knee injury recovery. LaVine and White were probable to play, with the former reportedly dealing with lower-back tightness.
Chicago’s injury report was worth paying attention to from a Philadelphia 76ers standpoint, as the two teams are set to battle it out on Sunday afternoon.
When it comes to the All-Star forward Zach LaVine, the Bulls fully anticipate having the high-flying sharpshooter in action on Sunday. After LaVine competed against the Pacers in Chicago’s previous matchup, LaVine has been left off of the Bulls’ injury report. He is set to face the Sixers.
In 21 games this season, LaVine averaged 22 points on 51 percent shooting from the field. He’s been attempting seven threes per game, knocking down his long-range attempts at a 43 percent clip. LaVine has produced 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game.
Who’s on the Injury Report?
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is a new addition to the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Sixers. So far this season, Vucevic has yet to miss a matchup.
In 24 games this season, Vucevic has been shooting efficiently by making 59 percent of his shots from the field. From three, he hit 47 percent of his shots on five attempts per game. The veteran center is producing 21 points per game, along with coming down with 10 rebounds per game.
While Vucevic is on the injury report for Chicago on Sunday, he’s on pace to play. Dealing with back tightness, Vucevic is probable to play.
The veteran standout Coby White has been in and out of Chicago’s lineup in recent runs. According to the injury report, White is dealing with an ankle sprain.
For Chicago’s December 2 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, White missed his first set of action. He sat out for two games in a row before returning to action against the Pacers on Friday. White checked in for nearly 32 minutes in the loss against Indiana. He produced 19 points and nine assists in the Bulls’ loss against the Pacers.
For the time being, the Bulls plan to have White on the floor against Philly, barring any last-minute changes. White is listed as probable to play for the Sunday afternoon matchup.
The veteran Patrick Williams is the only player from Chicago who’s not expected to see the floor on Sunday. He’s been ruled out as he’s managing a foot injury.
The Bulls and the Sixers are set to play at 1 PM ET.