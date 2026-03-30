Former Fan Favorite Sixer Pays Tyrese Maxey a Huge Complement

The Sixers have rostered many fan-favorite role players throughout the Joel Embiid era, but few of their exits stung the fanbase more than Nicolas Batum’s. Two years removed from wearing a Sixers jersey, he reflected on his NBA career, revealing that he has regret related to his time in Philadelphia.

Batum appeared on The Old Man and the Three podcast on Friday and said his only regret during his 18-year professional career is that he wanted to play with Tyrese Maxey longer than he did.

“If I have one regret, I wish I could have played longer with [Tyrese Maxey],” Batum said. “Maybe the only regret I would have in my career is like, he’s one of those guys like, I wish I could have played maybe longer with him. When I was younger—I was maybe too old now to play with him—but I wish I could be younger and play with him longer.”

Nicolas Batum says his "only regret" in his career is not playing longer with Tyrese Maxey.



"If I have one regret, I wish I could have played longer with him [With Tyrese] Maybe the only regret I would have in my career is like, he’s one of those guys like, I wish I could have… pic.twitter.com/CBr7fFuiFE — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) March 29, 2026

Batum’s Philadelphia tenure began abruptly. The Los Angeles Clippers included him in their package to the Sixers for James Harden on November 1, 2023. However, he quickly cemented himself in Philadelphia’s starting lineup with his spot-up shooting, intelligence and defensive versatility. Batum averaged 5.5 points on 39.9% shooting from 3, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 57 games with the Sixers.

Nico Batum's short but sweet Sixers tenure

The depth of skill and intelligence made him a seamless fit alongside Maxey and Embiid as Philadelphia boasted a would-be top three offense in the NBA with Batum on the floor, per Basketball Reference. The forward was memorable because of his no-dip shot release when attempting corner 3s—looks that Maxey and Embiid routinely created for him.

But he truly left an impact during Philadelphia’s Play-In tournament matchup against the Miami Heat on April 17, 2024. Batum scorched Miami for 20 points and six made 3s to push the Sixers to a 106-105 win, clinching the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

However, when Philadelphia fell to the New York Knicks, 4-2, in the first round, Batum had a decision to make. He was an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season and reunited with the Clippers on a two-year, $9.6 million contract on July 10, 2024, with whom he's remained since. This was despite Embiid telling him, “You’re coming back to the Sixers,” during Philadelphia’s series against New York.

Batum played for the Sixers at the beginning of Maxeys’ stardom as the guard notched his first All-Star nod in the 2023-24 campaign. The 38-year-old is right to imagine how his younger self and current Maxey would fit. Batum’s praise holds weight considering that he played with Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker and James Harden throughout his career.

“He’s my son’s favorite player, by far,” Batum said. “Like, my son loves him. He’s got like his jersey, got three jerseys of him, like all over his room. He loves him. I’ve been to the visitors' locker room like one time in two years—when we play him—and my son wanted to go see Tyrese Maxey and get his jersey post-game.”