The Sixers have dealt with their fair share of expectations since Joel Embiid evolved into a Most Valuable Player-caliber talent. But they haven't experienced the level of attention they have in the wake of adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown this offseason.

Some old friends added to the hype this week.

Brett Brown 'Really Happy for Joel'

Brown spoke with Gordie Jones of Liberty Ballers on Tuesday night and praised the Sixers’ revamped roster, but more importantly, what it means for Embiid.

“Down deep, I’m really happy for Joel,” Brown said. “It’s an opportunity, maybe the last, that he can do what I know down deep he wants to do—and that’s to be remembered as a champion. There’s a side of me that thinks like that as it relates to my old days with Philadelphia, and Joel especially.”

"He’s done a lot, not just for me but for the whole city of Philadelphia…I’m kinda glad I did it in front of him so he can kinda the product of what he created."



- Joel Embiid on dropping 70 in front of Brett Brown



(via @BySamDiGiovanni) pic.twitter.com/sIT7YmoT76 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) January 23, 2024

Brown was Embiid’s first NBA head coach, as he took over the Sixers’ sideline ahead of the 2013-14 campaign. They developed a strong relationship on and off the court throughout the years. He stayed with Embiid the night he discovered his brother, Arthur, had passed away in a truck accident in October 2014, which was one of the defining moments of their bond.

On the court, Brown helped Philadelphia improve from a horrid 10-72 record in 2015-16 to a 52-30 finish in 2017-18—the Sixers’ first playoff berth since 2012. He also guided Embiid to stardom after he missed his first two seasons of his career due to a right foot injury.

By the time that Brown’s Philadelphia tenure ended, Embiid had three All-Star selections and had become one of the NBA’s best big men.

Patrick Beverley Says Sixers Are 'Trouble'

Beverley talked highly of the Sixers in his Instagram live on Tuesday, which showed how dangerous the team can truly become.

“I just watched that video of Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Jaylen Brown working out,” Beverley said. “It's trouble, man. Belt. Philadelphia Belt. ... Everybody’s bodies look great, 'Bron still dunking. If we get a little bit of this version with Philly, man, without a doubt.”

Patrick Beverley on the Sixers:



“Bro, I just watched that video of Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, and Jaylen Brown working out. Man, it’s trouble man. Belt. Philadelphia Belt. Everybody’s bodies look great, Bron still dunking. If we get a little bit of this version with Philly, man… pic.twitter.com/GDo6nOMK7p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 25, 2026

Beverley is not wrong. The Sixers have arguably the most star talent in the NBA; it’s just about how they can play together.

Maxey, Brown, James, Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe are all scorers by nature. If they all buy into cohesive roles, the sky is the limit for Philadelphia.

As for Beverley, he played 47 games with the Sixers in 2023-24 as their backup point guard and a vocal leader. He registered a respectable 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game before Embiid’s left knee injury motivated the Sixers to sell at the trade deadline. They dealt him to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and two 2027 second-round picks.

Despite Brown and Beverley’s Philadelphia stints ending prematurely, their praise showcases how far the Sixers have come and the wide net of NBA alumni they’d impact if they win the Finals this year.

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