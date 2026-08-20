Anfernee Simons Has a Strong Chance at Sixth Man of the Year

One of the most unheralded yet important jobs in the NBA is the sixth man. Maintaining or extending the momentum of the starting unit can be the difference between victories and defeats.

While most of the attention this offseason has focused on the Sixers' new starting five, Anfernee Simons is a potentially impactful addition as well. He should have a legitimate shot to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Simons can thrive in the role

The Sixers have arguably the NBA's most talented starting lineup this season. But that starting five alone can't carry them. They'll need some help off the bench, too.

That's where Simons will come in.

The 27-year-old is a career 38.1% shooter from deep on high volume. He's also gone off for nine threes in a game on five separate occasions, including a 9-for-10 shooting clinic against the Indiana Pacers in 2021.

Simons was a starter for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2022-23 through 2024-25 before he shifted to the bench with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls last season.

While the Sixers don’t need Simons to start, he should thrive in a sixth-man role for them.

Simons' experience as a sixth man

The first player off the bench has leeway to dictate the reserve unit's pace and energy. They are the battery for the group’s engine.

While coming off the bench last season, Simons averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from three. If the Sixers boast a formidable record and Simons averages around 15 points per game, he should be among the leading candidates for 6MOY.

In Boston last season, Simons averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 39.5% from deep alongside Jaylen Brown. He should expect to see plenty more open looks playing alongside Brown, LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid this season.

If Simons does win Sixth Man of the Year, he would become the first Sixer since Aaron McKie in 2001 to take it home.

Simons is on board

The most important part of Simons’ success as a reserve player is his acceptance of the task, which he appears to be on board for.

During his stint in Boston, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla praised him for his willingness to accept a smaller role. Mazzulla was particularly proud of Simons’ growth on defense, which is an area he will have to uphold to continue earning minutes and build his Sixth Man of the Year case.

Many NBA legends have taken on the role and sacrificed for the betterment of the team. Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford took the award home a record three times each in their careers for their high-level production off the bench.

Perhaps 2008 winner Manu Ginobili’s role will resemble Simons' most closely. The San Antonio Spurs emerged as a dynasty in part because of the weapon they had in their back pockets. Once the stacked opening lineup needed a breather, Ginobili was the first one in. He could play with the starters and the reserves and often closed games for the Spurs.

Simons will first have to earn head coach Nick Nurse’s trust before he can close games, but his prolific shooting nights will inevitably force him in there at some points in the season.

Having confidence

Knowing he can hold his own against opponents’ stars after being a starter in years past gives him confidence to thrive off the bench.

“My mindset going into the game is I’ve already competed at a high level with starters, and it’s just gonna be even easier for me when I come into the game, playing against second units,” he said on Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady’s Cousins podcast.

Joining the second unit can be a difficult reality for many players coming into their prime, even more so after they were previously a starter. Simons’ buy-in shows his commitment to winning and unselfishness.

Much has been made of the sacrifices the Sixers' All-Stars must make to win, but Simons’ sacrifice is another underrated piece of the puzzle.

It's far too early to guarantee Simons as a lock for Sixth Man of the Year next season. But he should be in a great position to win the award.

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