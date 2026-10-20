How Dominick Barlow’s Just-Extended Absence Impacts 76ers’ Start to Season

Nothing could dim anticipation for the new-look 76ers’ season opener against the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, but there was a slight buzzkill on Monday evening.

Philadelphia announced that Dominick Barlow will miss at least the next two weeks with a lumbar spine bone stress response. This followed Barlow missing the entire preseason and practices while dealing with this issue.

Dominick Barlow has a lumbar spine bone stress response and will be reevaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/lgnXhSpE3a — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 19, 2026

The 76ers’ frontcourt became even sparser, being without Barlow, who could've played valuable minutes at power forward or center following Ariel Hukporti going down in the preseason.

Now, with Barlow out even longer, there's a few effects Philly will have to deal with in the opening part of the campaign.

How the 76ers are impacted by Dominick Barlow's injury absence

Philadelphia will have played eight games if Barlow is re-evaluated two weeks from Monday, Nov. 2. This is a tough time for the 76ers to be short-handed, as six of their first eight opponents made at least the Play-In Tournament last season. The two that didn’t? The Pacers, who went to the 2025 Finals, and a Bucks team who could punch above their own weight.

Barlow’s rebounding is what Philadelphia may miss the most, especially during this stretch. Philadelphia will face New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns twice, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Detroit’s Jalen Duren, Indiana’s Ivica Zubac, and Charlotte’s Moussa Diabate. All of those players averaged at least eight rebounds per game last season.

The 76ers’ rebounding troubles were already notable in the preseason. Boston out-rebounded them by 46 total boards in Philadelphia's last two exhibitions.

Barlow won’t single-handedly solve the 76ers’ troubles off the glass, but he’d help. The 6-foot-9 forward tallied 4.8 rebounds (1.9 offensive) in 23.8 minutes per game last year. Those are modest stats, though a help nonetheless to a frontcourt lacking energy off the glass.

Dominick Barlow 26 and 16 with 10 OREBs pic.twitter.com/PCAxRAbwDH — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) February 3, 2026

Barlow remaining out also hurts Philadelphia in terms of him needing to shake off extra rust in-season whenever he does return. So not only do the Sixers have to get by without him for the time being, but he likely won't be at his best self when he does take the floor again. That'll leave the frontcourt at a reduced state while trying to get him up to speed, which could cause some bumps in the early part of the year.

What this means for other players

Barlow’s absence paves the way for Jabari Walker to build on an impressive preseason. Walker registered 11.5 points on 48.5% shooting from the field and seven rebounds per game in the exhibition slate. He may cycle between power forward and center, like Barlow, against the Knicks, though; Dean Wade (ankle) and Adem Bona (foot) are questionable.

But assuming the two’s injuries are minor, Nick Nurse will likely provide Wade most of the backup power forward minutes and Bona will return as the main reserve five. From there, Walker will probably mix and match, depending on the opponent.

Last player reel for the night is a quick one for Jabari Walker, who really impressed me tonight with his long-range shooting and aggressive/effective rebounding.



11 PTS (4-9 FG, 3-5 3PT), 11 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK 👇 pic.twitter.com/dxnHAzB3D8 — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) October 6, 2026

Barlow surfaced as a hidden gem last season. Philadelphia signed the 23-year-old to a two-way contract in July 2025 and he earned a two-year, $6.8 million deal, which he signed on Feb. 5. Barlow is looking to evolve from a high-motor athlete to a more refined version of himself, which could include an improved 3-point shot.