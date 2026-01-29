Sixers Reportedly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Radar as Trade Destination

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo "is ready for a new home ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline." He added that "several teams have made aggressive offers" to the Bucks, "who are starting to listen."

The Sixers are not one of those teams, according to longtime NBA insider Jake Fischer. However, "the prospect of teaming up with Tyrese Maxey—who, like Giannis, works with prominent NBA trainer Drew Hanlen—does have the 76ers on Antetokounmpo's radar," Fischer wrote.

We've already covered why the Sixers should not jump into the bidding for Antetokounmpo. If playing with Maxey is what appeals to Antetokounmpo about the Sixers, he'd presumably be off-limits. That means the Sixers would have to send out either Joel Embiid ($55.2 million) or Paul George ($51.7 million) for salary-matching purposes.

While Embiid is increasingly looking like his former self as of late, the Bucks likely wouldn't agree to a straight one-for-one swap with him and Antetokounmpo. That means George would be the main salary ballast, but the Sixers would need to include more than that.

The Bucks reportedly want "a blue-chip young talent and/or a surplus of draft picks" for the Greek Freak, according to Charania. VJ Edgecombe would presumably satisfy their desire for a blue-chip young talent, but flipping a high-upside 20-year-old who's on a rookie-scale contract for three more years for a 31-year-old who can become a free agent in 2027 would be enormously risky.

It appears as though the Sixers agree.

Are the Sixers really out on the Greek Freak?

Sixers team president Daryl Morey has historically been aggressive whenever a star becomes available via free agency or trade. The Sixers' reported lack of interest in Antetokounmpo is notable in that regard.

The Sixers might not be interested in getting into a bidding war with other Antetokounmpo suitors, particularly given the Bucks' asking cost. One general manager told Fischer that the Bucks are "asking for the moon—all of your young players and all of your draft picks."

The Sixers already owe their 2026 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside of the top four and their 2028 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets if it falls outside the top eight. They're able to trade as many as three first-rounders and up to three first-round pick swaps, but other suitors might be able to offer more.

If the Sixers really aren't interested in Antetokounmpo, that might be the clearest signal yet that they've adopted a two-timelines approach. They're still pot-committed to George and Embiid—mostly because their contracts are radioactive—but they're also seemingly committed to preserving the Maxey-Edgecombe future.

If that's the case, that might also hint at the Sixers' plans for the upcoming trade deadline. They likely won't give up any of their future first-rounders for a short-term rental who might increase their chances of winning this year. They need to keep their powder relatively dry for when they pivot off the Embiid and George era.

As tempting as it might be to build a Big Three with Embiid, Antetokounmpo and Maxey, the Sixers would be better off staying on the sidelines of those trade talks. If they burn their long-term assets on Antetokounmpo, they could be setting the stage for a Maxey trade request in the next few years.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

Follow Bryan on Bluesky.