'I Stand With my Brother': Sixers Support Paul George in Aftermath of Suspension

PHILADELPHIA — Paul George will have a robust support system as he navigates a 24-game suspension as punishment for violating the league's Anti-Drug Program.

The news of George's sudden absence broke late Saturday morning. Nick Nurse fielded a slew of questions about it prior to the Sixers' victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening.

After the game, George's teammates took turns giving their reactions to the newest challenge the Sixers are facing.

"We stand with Paul. We appreciate him. As a team, we're going to rally behind him and make sure that he's good and gets whatever he needs," Tyrese Maxey said.

"I stand with my brother, whatever he needs, he knows he can reach out to me. We love him and we'll be with him throughout this whole process," Kelly Ouber Jr. added.

Andre Drummond took to social media shortly after the suspension was announced.

I stand with you @Yg_Trece 🙏🏾 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 31, 2026

A star forward on another team spoke up, as well.

Stay strong and take care of yourself family! Back in no time 💪🏾@Yg_Trece — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) January 31, 2026

As much as George's teammates are saying the right things. There's no denying the challenge that lies ahead.

"PG is irreplacable. Obviously he's a superstar. He's really good at basketball. He's a great leader also," VJ Edgecombe told reporters after the game.

"It wasn't the best news, but he's still a part of the team. He'd still want us to go out there and play every night. Play hard. That's what we're going to do."

Joel Embiid preached that the team must embody a 'next man up' mentality.

"I talked to him. Obviously it's unfortunate for him and for us. We're going to hold down the fort until we get him back. But, like I said, it's unfortunate," Embiid said.

"Obviously I don't have all the details. What we know is whatever was tweeted. So it's hard to comment on it. But I know Paul, he means well. Like I said, we'll all hold down the fort until he comes back."

Embiid is aware of how the public perceives George. But he is realistic about the value George brings to the team, calling it "impossible" to replace the veteran forward.

"I know a lot of people have mixed feelings about what he brings to the table. But you can't replace him. He does everything for us. Defensively, probably our best defender. Primary defender. Offensively, can play so many roles. Knock down shots, post up, creation, playmaking. Can't replace it" said Embiid.

"It's going to be tough moving forward. But we just got to try."

Nothing changes for Embiid, Maxey or the rest of the team. One man goes down, the others have to swim or sink.

"It's been the same mentality since the beginning of the season. Next man up. You can't sit there and cry about it, that you're missing a player as good as Paul George," Embiid said.

"You just got to find ways to keep competing and try to win games."