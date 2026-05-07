Injury Report Could Flip Sixers/Knicks Series Upside Down Ahead of Game 3

Sixers fans have begun to get nervous after Philadelphia entered a 2-0 series deficit against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But the injury report is to the Sixers’ advantage venturing into Game 3 on Friday at 7:00 p.m., Eastern time.

Is Joel Embiid playing?

The Sixers labeled Joel Embiid as questionable due to a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness. This is the first time Embiid entered a game as anything less than probable since he returned for Philadelphia’s 128-96 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The 2022-23 Most Valuable Player missed the Sixers’ 108-102 Game 2 defeat to New York yesterday and Philadelphia felt his absence. The Sixers had the Knicks on the ropes through three quarters using defense and uptempo play. But Philadelphia sputtered in the fourth frame, shooting 4-19 from the field during that span. It greatly missed Embiid’s ability to create for himself and others.

Nick Nurse started Andre Drummond on Wednesday night and split the backup center minutes between Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow. If Embiid returns, it will be interesting to see if the Sixers stick with Barlow, who provided them with an intangible and defensive boost. He tallied six points and two blocks along with high-energy plays that did not show up in the box score.

Tyrese Maxey (right finger tendon strain) is available despite jamming that finger during Game 2. There were plenty of reasons for the two-time All-Star’s struggles as he had 26 points on 39.1% shooting from the field and six assists to six turnovers. It remains to be seen whether this finger jam will affect Maxey moving forward.

Tyrese Maxey on the Knicks' aggressive defense on him in Game 2:



"I kind of jammed my finger in the second quarter so I didn't feel confident dribbling around a lot of the traps like I normally do or splitting them."



(Via @MrUram) pic.twitter.com/J8PyC6StId — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 7, 2026

Philadelphia had no other injuries to report.

Knicks’ injuries could tip the scales toward the Sixers’ favor

Injuries continue to pile up for the Knicks, meanwhile.

New York listed OG Anunoby as questionable with a right hamstring strain, an injury he sustained during Game 2. The forward seemingly strained it while relocating off the ball with just more than three minutes remaining in the game. He signaled for a substitution and Miles McBride finished the game in his place.

Ugh… looks like a right hamstring injury for OG Anunoby.



You can see him grab at the back of his right leg on a cut with 3:00 mins remaining in the 4Q. Stays in the play got a few seconds but then immediately motions to the bench that he needs to come out pic.twitter.com/Pn9rPJvVtq — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 7, 2026

Yet, there is optimism within the Knicks that Anunoby can play in Game 3 or 4 as they consider him to be day-to-day, believing the injury to be minor according to Ian Begley of SNY.

New York has good reason to try to be optimistic. The forward has been crucial to the Knicks’ success in the postseason, averaging 21.4 points on 53.8% shooting from 3-point range, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. Anunoby has hurt Philadelphia with his perimeter shooting, cutting, and disruptive defensive talents. Look no further than his 24-point outing on Wednesday night.

Even if the 28-year-old can suit up in the next game or so, hamstring strains are an injury that typically lingers and does not heal right away.

Josh Hart is also questionable because of a left thumb sprain, which he suffered on Wednesday night. The wing accidentally collided with Quentin Grimes in an attempt to contest Barlow at the rim, which resulted in his finger getting caught. Hart still finished the game, posting five points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Josh Hart QUESTIONABLE Game 3 - left thumb sprain



As expected OG Anunoby QUESTIONABLE - right hamstring strain - day to day per reports



Mitchell Robinson upgraded PROBABLE - illness pic.twitter.com/OGZoUYUq3y — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 7, 2026

New York labeled Mitchell Robinson (illness) as probable after missing Game 2 for the same reason. The Sixers tried to exploit his absence by attacking the paint as much as possible, leading them to shoot 21-28 from the free-throw line. Getting paint touches will not be as easy of a task if Robinson is good to go for Friday.

Yet, losing is not an option for the Sixers, who would essentially face a death sentence if they went down 3-0 in the series. Philadelphia showed its resilience against Boston and looks to do so again.

“We definitely feel like we can pull ourselves out of this one,” Maxey told reporters after Game 2. “Gotta go home and get two [wins].”

“We definitely feel like we can pull ourselves out of this one”



- Tyrese Maxey believes 76ers can be 1st in 76ers History to comeback to win after being down 2-0 in playoff series pic.twitter.com/JC6P70P41H — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 7, 2026

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Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

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