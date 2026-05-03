Joel Embiid Update Adds Twist to Sixers’ Game 1 Injury Report Against Knicks

Joel Embiid is eager to rematch with the New York Knicks. For their fans, the feeling is mutual. The Sixers will travel to Madison Square Garden to play New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday at 8 p.m., Eastern time. While Embiid will likely suit up, there is a catch.

Is Embiid playing?

Philadelphia has listed the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player as 'probable' with a right hip contusion. Embiid seemingly sustained this injury during the Sixers’ 109-100 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first round. But the team has yet to provide more information on the matter.

Embiid is no stranger to the injury report, of course. Philadelphia labeled him as 'probable' with post-appendectomy surgery recovery ever since he returned for a 128-96 Game 4 loss to Boston on April 26. Yet he played every game and his contributions were invaluable.

The seven-time All-Star guided the Sixers’ 3-1 comeback, averaging 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists per game. Embiid’s one-on-one scoring, response to double-teams, and interior protection were too much for Boston to handle. His 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in Game 7 were the epitome of his impact.

JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT:



34 POINTS

12 REBOUNDS

6 ASSISTS



WARRIOR pic.twitter.com/44daOYEahR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 3, 2026

Embiid seems to have moved past the appendicitis. That ailment is not even listed on the injury report. But the Sixers must be weary of his hip soreness regardless of its severity. Nagging pain could limit his effectiveness on both ends of the court. But if we have learned anything about him, he will tough it out and still impact winning.

Tyrese Maxey (right finger tendon strain) is available. Philadelphia’s injury report is clean otherwise

Who is playing for the Knicks?

The Knicks have similar fortune. Their only listing is Jeremy Sochan, who is probable because of left hamstring tightness. Sochan has played a minimal role for New York since they signed him on February 13 after the San Antonio Spurs waived him. The 22-year-old is averaging 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 16 games with the Knicks this season.

Philadelphia will otherwise battle New York at full strength. The Sixers strive to get redemption after the Knicks eliminated them, 4-2, in the Eastern Conference first round during the 2023-24 playoffs. While both teams have undergone significant change since then, there is no love lost.

“New York, played them a couple years ago," Embiid told reporters after Game 7. “Good series, ended up in six. I had a lot going on at that time, so hopefully everything is good this time. So, I'm excited. We got a much better team than we had at that time. So it's going to be a fun series.”

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