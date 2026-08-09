Jaylen Brown Makes a Strong First Impression in Philadelphia

Jaylen Brown may be new to the city of Philadelphia, but he has already gotten off on the right foot.

In his introductory press conference Thursday, he opened up about his eagerness to work with the squad and plans for the future.

Brown began by winning over Sixers fans by lauding them for their undying passion and loyalty to the team.

"As someone who's competed against Philadelphia for a long time, one thing I can say is the fanbase here is incredible," he said. "They really get behind the guys. It's one of the harder-playing arenas to be in, with the intensity and fan engagement. You can tell that they love the city and team here."

Where some incoming Sixers may feel daunted by the pressure of playing for a ravenous, intense fanbase, Brown welcomes it. He is no stranger to pressure and tough crowds after playing a third of his life for the Boston Celtics.

"I played in Boston for the last 10 years, and the pressure is high there. It's a title town, and we're expected to win every single year. ... All I come with is my work ethic, mentality and impact on winning. Nothing else matters. Just how do we win games?"

Earning respect with time

Although he had a relationship with a few Sixers before his arrival, Brown knows that earning their respect as a teammate will take time. You don't truly get to know a person without spending countless hours together, in the high moments and the low ones. Now, Brown will have plenty of time to forge strong bonds with the entire organization.

"My focus is on that: putting in the work, earning the respect from the city and coaching staff," he said.

Brown also addressed the concern that there are too many high-level players to win together. He took an unselfish approach when asked about the potential sacrifices players will have to make.

"To be honest, it doesn't have to be anybody's team," he told reporters. "It just needs to be based in respect and work, and that's my approach. I want to earn everybody's respect and trust, which takes time. It's a lot of guys with talent; there are egos. But to win, you gotta be able to sacrifice, have trust and communication. I want to come in transparent with my agenda on the table. ... I want to win."

Brown made it clear that capturing his second championship is his only motive. After being named a Finals MVP and making five All-Star teams, all he wants to chase is the Larry O'Brien.

"My focus is winning," he affirmed. "Other people's focus may be scoring, but mine is going into every practice, meeting, shootaround, film session like, ' How do we win night in and night out?' Sometimes that might change or look different. ... I don't care about the outside success; I never did. I don't care about the MVP award or Finals MVP. None of that stuff really moves me. It's nice, but the only thing that moves me is doing something collectively—winning a championship."

Making an impact outside of basketball

One of the ways Brown intends to integrate himself in Philly is by continuing his philanthropic endeavors. He spent his tenure in Boston investing in the community, specifically in marginalized areas. Through educational and economic initiatives, Brown left a seismic impact on Bostonians.

Jaylen Brown on holding presser at local rec center

"My family and I, we are rooted in the community. That's where we hang our hat, being able to affect other people's lives.



I just wanted to let people know in Philadelphia that this is something that's important to me." pic.twitter.com/xxTGygshu1 — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) August 6, 2026

"People who know my family and I, we are rooted in the community," he said. That's where we hang our hats: being able to affect other people's lives. ... We look forward to being able to impact others and touch families and households we may never get to see."

Though Brown has yet to be fully acclimated in Philadelphia, he wants people to get to know him on a personal level, not just as a basketball player. His identity has never been completely rooted in what he does for work.

His off-court contributions are a major sign of the kind of imprint he hopes to leave.

Interacting with the community

Brown cares so deeply about building relationships and assimilating into the community that his press conference was held at the Francis J. Myers Recreation Center so people could see him in person. Introductory press conferences typically take place in the team's training facility, but Brown wanted a way to interact with the community that he will soon call home.

Children gathered inside the recreation center to give him a warm welcome, chanting his name upon arrival. Brown dapped them up as he made his way to the podium, creating lifelong memories for the kids in attendance.

Jaylen Brown has arrived. pic.twitter.com/caEv8gIQ07 — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) August 6, 2026

"As I'm embarking on the journey here in Philadelphia, the first impression is everything. I just wanted to let people know in Philadelphia that this is something that's important to me. ... I'm looking forward to learning the community, meeting some people—some like-minded individuals—and doing some work; that's what we're about."

After completing his press conference, Brown wasted no time making rounds in the city to several events.

He attended Tyrese Maxey's foundation fundraiser and participated in its golf event. Recent signee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also attended the golf outing along with incoming rookie Labaron Philon Jr and other Sixers.

had a time at the Tyrese Maxey Foundation golf outing ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/nqORVaE1ib — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 7, 2026

Opening himself up to other sports

Brown has made a concerted effort to get acquainted with Philly's sports scene outside of just basketball.

He attended and threw out the first pitch at the Phillies vs. Nationals game. He also stopped by the Eagles' training camp and met a few players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and former center Jason Kelce.

Philadelphia 76ers star Jaylen Brown threw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/CKzUUJkJWy — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2026

On top of all his appearances throughout the city, Brown cemented himself as an official Philadelphian by getting his first Philly cheesesteak. He commemorated the moment on social media, posting a picture of his sandwich and fries.

Jerk chicken Philly hold the onions pic.twitter.com/ZoZlJKpSKU — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 7, 2026

NBA games will be won on the court, not off of it. But opening himself up to the city and investing in his teammates, youth and local sports teams is beneficial in building connections and facilitating his integration. It helps that bonds fostered off the court, specifically with his teammates, often enhance chemistry on the court.

Brown has been a Sixer for just over a month. But he has undeniably made a strong first impression.

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