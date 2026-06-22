Jaylen Brown's Next Team Market Completely Flipped

The rich might be getting richer.

Boston’s rumors of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Bucks have never been louder, and Jaylen Brown is at the forefront of those rumors. Brown’s next team market has flipped wildly. The latest update gives Milwaukee a 51% chance to land him.

Reports first indicated that Boston was hesitant to offer Brown in a trade for Antetokounmpo. That narrative has flipped with reports indicating otherwise.

Jaylen Brown’s Next Team - Kalshi

Milwaukee Bucks 51%

Stays with Boston or Retires 30%

Kalshi’s NBA market of 51% is offering a slightly negative return if Brown is traded to Milwaukee with $18.94 in profit on a $10 trade. If he stays in Boston, $21.52 is paid out on the same trade amount. The market is graded on Jaylen Brown’s next team by October 23, 2026.

Rumors heating up?

After initially keeping Brown out of any Giannis deal, Boston has reversed course, with ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reporting the following on “Get Up” on Monday morning.

“If Giannis is going to be traded in the next 24 hours, which I think is a good chance of happening, I think it's either going to be Boston or Miami. The Boston thing is the one. They were very cautious about putting Jaylen Brown in an official firm offer. I believe they have. Jaylen Brown is on the table, and Jaylen Brown could get traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Marc Stein wrote on “The Stein Line” substack that a league source confirmed that Boston emerged from the weekend with a “real shot” at landing Giannis.

“One league source, after this story was published, told The Stein Line that the Celtics managed to emerge from the weekend ‘with a real shot’ to win this race with a Jaylen Brown-centric offer, adding that Milwaukee has considered going ahead with a Boston swap even without a third-team facilitator.”

Other rumors indicate that the difference between Boston and Miami’s deals would come down to Milwaukee’s preference. They would need to either commit to building a team around Jaylen Brown or rebuild their roster around the young players and draft capital from Miami. Or they can trade for Brown and flip him again for futher assets.

Giannis market movement

On June 18, Boston and Miami were near even at 43% and 42% to land Giannis. Just four days later, Boston surged to 61% while Miami plummeted to 34%.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team - Kalshi

Boston Celtics 62%

Miami Heat 34%

The Milwaukee Bucks have set a self-imposed trade deadline of the NBA Draft for when they’d like to trade Giannis. The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN and ABC.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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