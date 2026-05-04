Jaylen Brown Melts Down on Twitch Stream About Sixers-Celtics Game 7

One day after losing Game 7 at home to the Sixers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs, Jaylen Brown hopped on Twitch to talk about it.

It seems as though he's not taking the loss well.

"Flopping has ruined our league. Joel Embiid is one of the greatest players that has played basketball, but he flops. He knows it too"



- Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/jEdxqbWE0C — Riley ❄️ (@rileysbetter) May 4, 2026

Complaints about Joel Embiid's tendency to flop are old hat at this point. They're particularly rich coming from someone who repeatedly got called for offensive fouls for throwing a chicken wing with his off arm on drives to the basket throughout the Sixers-Celtics series, though.

Brown was salty about that, too. He began going through clips of Game 7 to prove it.

Jaylen Brown is having a mental breakdown on stream right now pic.twitter.com/qEXEa7PW01 — blitz (@blitznotinspace) May 4, 2026

Brown went full galaxy brain from there, claiming that there's a leaguewide officiating bias against him that he's in fact confirmed with officials.

It's unclear whether he was auditioning for a role with The Onion's version of InfoWars at the time.

Jaylen Brown GOES OFF on the NBA Refs and says they had an agenda against him throughout the Sixers vs Celtics series:



“They clearly had an agenda, maybe because I spoke so critical on them in the regular season”



“I actually spoke to some refs and they told me there’s an agenda… pic.twitter.com/LcdgEt4IQn — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 4, 2026

Brown , although he'd proceed to express his concern about the state of the game and went on a diatribe against analytics. In other words, a very normal Sunday night.

What else Brown said about the Sixers

After getting off his throne of salt, Brown did have some nice things to say about the victors who sent him home for the summer early.

"I think Maxey and Edgecombe are the future," Brown said. "Embiid is a hell of a player. Paul George played incredibly well for their group, and that helped them win the series. They got better. Nick Nurse is a championship-level coach. I give my respect to Philadelphia."

Of course, he couldn't resist getting one final shot in.

"Do I still think Embiid be flopping? Hell yeah."

One can imagine that Brown, a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, will be hearing from the league office in short order, particularly if (when) his stream breaks containment from Twitch. Calling out Embiid for flopping is one thing, but alleging that there's an officiating scandal that affected the outcome of a closely contested Game 7 is an entirely different matter.

Brown also said that this was the favorite season of his career, which is notable for someone who's made multiple trips to the NBA Finals and won a championship in 2023-24. It's also notable because Jayson Tatum missed most of the year amidst his recovery from a torn Achilles, which forced Brown into more of an alpha role.

He went on to explain that the Celtics vastly overachieving relative to preseason expectations is what made this season particularly enjoyable. However, that clip is almost certain to go viral without the proper context.

So, to recap: The Sixers' victory over the Celtics in Game 7 rubbed Brown so wrong that he hopped on a Twitch stream and vented about it. One of his major gripes was an alleged widespread referee conspiracy to call him for more offensive fouls when he uses his off arm to push off than other stars who do the same.

And Brown was mad at Embiid for flopping, when he should really be mad at team president Brad Stevens and new governor Bill Chisholm for preemptively punting on the season as soon as Tatum tore his Achilles. Had the Celtics not salary-dumped Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis as part of a seven-month scheme to duck the luxury tax, they likely win this series in five games, if not a clean sweep.

Unfortunately, Embiid will not have time to respond to Brown anytime soon, as he still has a playoff game to prepare for.

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Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

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