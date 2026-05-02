3 Biggest Storylines as Sixers Aim to End Curse Against Celtics in Game 7

Sixers president Daryl Morey had a vision when he signed Paul George to a four-year, $211.6 million contract in July 2024.

It came to fruition on Thursday when George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid combined for 72 points in the Sixers’ 106-93 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Philadelphia has forced a Game 7 and strives to eliminate Boston from the playoffs for the first time since the 1981-82 season. Here are the key storylines heading into the series finale at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A healthy Paul George

Philadelphia has enjoyed its fair share of highlights during this postseason like Embiid’s game-changing return and VJ Edgecombe’s 30-point performance in Game 2. Yet, George has been the Sixers’ backbone with his defensive prowess and offensive talents.

However, Philadelphia may not get the most effective version of George. in Game 7. He popped up on the Sixers’ injury report as probable due to an illness despite not being on the initial injury list.

While George, who turned 36 years old today, will likely play, his illness could hurt his stamina. That's a concern, as he has been essential to containing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

George has defended both of them for more than 25 minutes, and Brown and Tatum have shot 48.4% and 37.5% from the field, respectively, with him as their closest defender, per NBA.com. While Brown has still found success off the dribble, George’s size, IQ, and screen navigation have made it difficult for Boston’s stars.

PG is allowing just 0.65 points per direct defending in ISO this series 🔒 pic.twitter.com/JylcnjbwLp — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) May 1, 2026

Look no further than Brown missing all six of his shots in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 113-97 Game 5 win on Tuesday; George primarily defended him.

The nine-time All-Star not being fully healthy could hurt Philadelphia offensively, too. The Celtics began to double-team Embiid more rapidly in Game 6. George’s 54.3% shooting from deep in the series may be key to keeping Boston’s defense as honest as possible.

Jayson Tatum’s misfortune

The Celtics also suffered another late injury report addition, with possibly bigger consequences: Tatum. He is entering Game 7 as questionable because of left knee stiffness.

Tatum went to the locker room with four minutes left in the third quarter of Game 6, although he said afterward that he didn't return because the game was already out of hand. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla even went as far as to say that Tatum would play in Game 7 afterward.

Now, that will be put to the test.

“Y’all probably saw when I went to the back,” Tatum told reporters after Game 6. “So I was on the bike. My leg was just a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter. But just kind of assessing the moment like the game was a little out of reach. We took the starters out.”

Jayson Tatum trying to get loose after injuring his left calf 🙏



(h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA) pic.twitter.com/gkqe4zg7aj — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 1, 2026

Tatum's left leg may have been overcompensating for his right, which is the leg he suffered a torn Achilles in against the New York Knicks in the playoffs last season. The common expectation was Tatum would be out for this entire season, but he returned on March 6.

Tatum has averaged 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the playoffs. The Sixers have to take advantage if he is sidelined for Game 7.

Living and dying by the perimeter

The Celtics have notoriously lived and died by the three in Mazzulla’s four-year tenure as head coach. Philadelphia has experienced the benefits and horrors that come with that approach this series.

The winning team has shot at least 7.5% better than the other from beyond the arc in five of six games in this series, but Nick Nurse has found a solution that limited Boston’s damage from downtown as of late.

The Sixers have been much more selective of when and where they over-help to stay home on the Celtics’ shooters. Boston has shot less than 30% from deep in the last two games as a result.

Tatum’s absence could encourage the Celtics to double down from the perimeter. Boston ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point attempts this season at 42.1 per game, according to Basketball Reference, as Brown anchors the offense.

If Tatum is out, the Celtics could inadvertently correct themselves. Derrick White rediscovering his shot or Baylor Scheierman providing a bench spark may be costly.

Philadelphia, on the flip side, has to focus on its 3-point shot as well. The Celtics have put two defenders on Embiid nearly every touch since he torched them for 33 points in Game 5. The Sixers trying 53 triples in the last two games is not an accident.

Their Big Three will produce, whether it’s playmaking or scoring. It’s on everyone else to capitalize.

The team is undefeated in this series when Edgecombe hits at least one triple and has lost all three contests when he has not. Quentin Grimes scored 18 points in Game 5, including four treys, all of which seemed to come at the perfect time.

Now, Philadelphia must build on all of this to end a generational curse.

“I've been playing [the Celtics] for so long,” Embiid told reporters after Game 6. “I'm tired of losing to them. We have a chance to accomplish something special.”

Joel Embiid on the upcoming Game 7 vs. Boston:



"I've been playing these guys for so long. I'm tired of losing to them. We have a chance to accomplish something special."



Embiid is 0-3 in career playoff series against the Celtics.pic.twitter.com/dqIcklBst5 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 1, 2026

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