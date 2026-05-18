Pros and Cons of Bob Myers Commanding Sixers’ Lead Executive Search

Ten years ago, Daryl Morey’s Houston Rockets fell to the Bob Myers-led Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2015-16 playoffs. This was one of four times Morey, then Houston’s general manager, fell short of the team Myers constructed as Golden State’s lead executive.

So it was, unfortunately, poetic: Myers, now Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s President of Sports, was part of the Sixers’ decision to part ways with Morey on May 12.

Morey’s departure shifted Myers to Philadelphia’s interim lead executive while he and ownership look to find a new shot-caller. Myers brings championship experience to the Sixers, having won four Finals as the Warriors’ architect—a refreshing moment for a franchise that has not reached the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001.

But his decorated experience raises concerns that could scare away a more experienced candidate.

Myers and Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris held a press conference on May 14 where Myers detailed how their job search will work and what his role will be when they find someone.

“On the high-level decision-making, which is being here at the draft, being here leading up to the trade deadline, being available for free agency discussions, free agency meetings. Things like that. I’m going to be involved at that level,” Myers said. “I can tell you that I imagine, and not saying this lightly, I will be communicating with that person daily if not five out of seven days a week.”

Will Myers scare off candidates?

While Philadelphia will hire a lead executive, whether they are under the GM or President of Basketball Operations title, it’s clear that Myers will have a say in operations, regardless.

On one hand, it’s a luxury for the Sixers’ front office to have someone in their corner who’s experienced in managing multiple star players, has communication skills and perspective from his 14 years as a sports agent, and simply has done the job at the highest level. But if Myers will be involved at such a level, how much say-so will Philadelphia’s incoming shot-caller have?

The Sixers did not interview anyone at the time of Myers and Harris’ presser, nor have there been reports of any candidates. If Philadelphia wants a more seasoned executive, Myers’ pull may be troublesome. It’s hard to hypothetically imagine former executives like Dennis Lindsey or James Jones, who both led front offices for more than five years, being content with that dynamic. Such is human nature.

So the Sixers’ search could boil down to a younger executive looking for their first big break, like Vince Rozman, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Vice President of Identification and Intelligence. Funny enough, he was Philadelphia’s assistant GM before taking the Thunder gig. In-house options like Elton Brand, Jameer Nelson or Ned Cohen also could be realistic.

Vince Rozman is incredible.

He’s also a hidden gem because he deflects credit so graciously.



He’s *great*

-with people

-at evaluating talent

-at systems

-as a communicator



The Thunder made a brilliant hire. At some point soon someone really smart is going to hand him the keys. https://t.co/iCVP4sWNOi — Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) July 28, 2022

Philadelphia will undoubtedly have an interesting front-office dynamic regardless of who it hires with Myers at the forefront. Front offices without a clear pecking order have faltered in the past.

The Sixers, themselves, experienced this, with former lead man Sam Hinkie resigning in April 2016—less than a year after they brought in Jerry Colangelo, whose son, Bryan, notoriously replaced Hinkie. Those were obviously much more dramatic circumstances, but the point still stands.

“I’m a big believer in character and leadership,” Myers said. “I’m looking for a person that embodies those things. But there are many characteristics under that that I believe kind of qualify in making a modern GM a success.”

The Sixers having a head coach in place is weird

Then, there’s the Nick Nurse portion of it.

Head coaches are typically the scapegoats when a team comes up short in the playoffs. Look no further than the Orlando Magic firing Jamahl Mosley (which is not to say it was not justified) after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference first round.

So when Philadelphia parted with Morey, many expected Nurse to go out the door as well. Except Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Nurse will stay with the team.

When a new executive comes to town, they usually like to pick their own head coach rather than inherit one. Detroit hired Trajan Langdon as president of basktball operations in May 2024. He fired then-head coach Monty Williams one month later.

Not that Nurse will negatively impact any candidate, but Philadelphia having a coach in place is another thing that could ultimately dissuade experienced executives. Considering this and Myers’ influence, a younger executive and/or in-house promotion could be the play. Perhaps a young, fresh mind is the best option for an organization in need of structure and a cultural reset.

Nevertheless, the Sixers have an adult in the room, so to speak, with Myers, whose eloquence and direction inspired confidence that he is the right person to lead the search. Unlike the Colangelos, Myers is not an insurgent, having talked at length during the presser about how it takes an entire group of people to win at the highest level.

“I want to hire somebody that I can work with, I want to hire somebody that Josh can work with,” Myers said. “Most importantly, I want to win. I think that I have had some experience in this space and if I have something to say, it’s harder for me not to say it than say it. But that’ll be my role. And obviously continuing to work with Josh on all this very high-level stuff.”