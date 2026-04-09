Joel Embiid Receives Crushing Blow as Sixers’ Season Hopes Dwindle
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Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis, the Sixers announced Thursday. Embiid will undergo an emergency appendectomy in Houston this afternoon.
He does not have a return timetable and the Sixers will provide further updates as appropriate. The team listed him as out due to an illness for its contest against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET.
Embiid was not initially on the injury report.
More to come...
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Jacob Moreno is a Sports Media major at Temple University who aspires to become a 76ers beat writer. He previously contributed to The Sixer Sense and also covers Temple Athletics for The Temple News. He is a huge Marvel nerd and falls victim to expensive Lego sets.Follow jacob_moreno_