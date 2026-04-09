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Joel Embiid Receives Crushing Blow as Sixers’ Season Hopes Dwindle

Joel Embiid was diagnosed with appendicitis on Thursday, putting his postseason availability in doubt.
Jacob Moreno|
Mar 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Tyrese Maxey (R) talk on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Tyrese Maxey (R) talk on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

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Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis, the Sixers announced Thursday. Embiid will undergo an emergency appendectomy in Houston this afternoon.

He does not have a return timetable and the Sixers will provide further updates as appropriate. The team listed him as out due to an illness for its contest against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET.

Embiid was not initially on the injury report.

More to come...

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Jacob Moreno
JACOB MORENO

Jacob Moreno is a Sports Media major at Temple University who aspires to become a 76ers beat writer. He previously contributed to The Sixer Sense and also covers Temple Athletics for The Temple News. He is a huge Marvel nerd and falls victim to expensive Lego sets.

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