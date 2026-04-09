Joel Embiid Receives Crushing Blow as Sixers’ Season Hopes Dwindle

Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis, the Sixers announced Thursday. Embiid will undergo an emergency appendectomy in Houston this afternoon.

He does not have a return timetable and the Sixers will provide further updates as appropriate. The team listed him as out due to an illness for its contest against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET.

Embiid was not initially on the injury report.

More to come...