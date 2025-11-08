76ers Reveal Jared McCain’s Playing Status vs Raptors
Jared McCain has faced plenty of obstacles this past year.
While the Philadelphia 76ers’ forward isn’t consistently in the lineup just yet, he managed to make his return earlier this week. The Sixers revealed on the injury report that he is indeed available for Saturday’s action against the Toronto Raptors.
Last year, McCain’s rookie season was off to a hot start. He was viewed as the Rookie of the Year favorite for a moment, but a knee injury forced him into surgery. While the Sixers didn’t rule out McCain for the remainder of the year initially, the team decided there wouldn’t be a chance to get him back on the court.
McCain finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with 23 games played. He averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. As a rookie, McCain shot 46 percent from the field and hit on 38 percent of his threes. Although he was a long shot to win Rookie of the Year with just 23 appearances, he was seventh in voting, proving just how impressive he was.
Although McCain was on pace to make his return with the Sixers at the start of the 2025-2026 season, a thumb injury before training camp sidelined him throughout the entire preseason. The Sixers opened up the regular season on October 22, and McCain was not a part of the action until November 4. He missed six games.
In a road game against the Chicago Bulls, McCain suited up for 15 minutes. He missed all four of his attempts from the field and dished out two assists. The Sixers dropped their matchup against the Bulls, in an unfortunate comeback loss.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night, McCain was ruled out. The Sixers noted that his absence was due to injury recovery management. Although McCain is slated to take on the Raptors on Saturday, he’s unlikely to be back at a full-time capacity still. The expectation is that McCain will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
The Sixers and the Raptors are scheduled for a 7:30 PM ET tip.