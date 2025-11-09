All 76ers

76ers’ Trendon Watford Reaches Career Milestone vs Raptors

Trendon Watford had a big night for the 76ers.

Nov 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Trendon Watford (12) reacts after a score and foul against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Trendon Watford and the Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Saturday night.

With the Toronto Raptors in town, the Sixers fired up their back-to-back set at home with a win against their Toronto-based rival. The first-year Sixer, Watford, had a career night.

When the veteran forward picked up his tenth assist, Watford registered the first triple-double of his career. Ultimately, he finished the game with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also added one block to his stat line. Watford was shooting 80 percent from the field in 36 minutes..

Heading into Saturday’s game, Watford appeared in five games for the Sixers. He came off the bench for each of those matchups, averaging 19.4 minutes of playing time.

Watford produced 8.4 points per game, making 57 percent of his shots from the field and hitting on 60 percent of his threes. The veteran guard came down with 4.0 rebounds per game, while producing 3.8 assists per outing.

Donning their throwback black jerseys for the first time in decades, the Sixers landed a massive boost from Watford and managed to take down Toronto with a 130-120 victory.

Along with Watford, the Sixers received strong performances from the core stars, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Maxey checked in for 41 minutes. He made 50 percent of his field goals to score 31 points. He also had seven assists and four rebounds.

As for Embiid, the big man saw a slight minutes increase (25 minutes), and he shot 62 percent from the field, scoring 29 points, coming down with six rebounds, and passing out four assists.

With Saturday’s win, the Sixers improved to 6-3 to begin the year. They are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with multiple teams. Following Saturday’s game, the Sixers will be back on the court for a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Watford could be on pace to see his second-straight start with the Sixers.

Published
Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

