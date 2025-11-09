76ers’ Trendon Watford Reaches Career Milestone vs Raptors
Trendon Watford and the Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Saturday night.
With the Toronto Raptors in town, the Sixers fired up their back-to-back set at home with a win against their Toronto-based rival. The first-year Sixer, Watford, had a career night.
When the veteran forward picked up his tenth assist, Watford registered the first triple-double of his career. Ultimately, he finished the game with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also added one block to his stat line. Watford was shooting 80 percent from the field in 36 minutes..
Heading into Saturday’s game, Watford appeared in five games for the Sixers. He came off the bench for each of those matchups, averaging 19.4 minutes of playing time.
Watford produced 8.4 points per game, making 57 percent of his shots from the field and hitting on 60 percent of his threes. The veteran guard came down with 4.0 rebounds per game, while producing 3.8 assists per outing.
Donning their throwback black jerseys for the first time in decades, the Sixers landed a massive boost from Watford and managed to take down Toronto with a 130-120 victory.
Along with Watford, the Sixers received strong performances from the core stars, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Maxey checked in for 41 minutes. He made 50 percent of his field goals to score 31 points. He also had seven assists and four rebounds.
As for Embiid, the big man saw a slight minutes increase (25 minutes), and he shot 62 percent from the field, scoring 29 points, coming down with six rebounds, and passing out four assists.
With Saturday’s win, the Sixers improved to 6-3 to begin the year. They are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with multiple teams. Following Saturday’s game, the Sixers will be back on the court for a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Watford could be on pace to see his second-straight start with the Sixers.