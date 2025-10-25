Additional Injury Concern Pops Up for 76ers vs Hornets
The Philadelphia 76ers added a new name to the injury report ahead of Saturday’s action against the Charlotte Hornets.
According to the team, Justin Edwards is dealing with right rib soreness. As a result, he was probable for the matchup, but found himself upgraded to available hours before tip-off.
Although Edwards will get cleared for action, his chances of actually playing are questionable. After showing signs of struggling throughout the Sixers’ Summer League and preseason runs, Edwards had a hard time cracking the team’s rotation on night one.
On Wednesday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Boston Celtics. When the game was said and done, Edwards had just six seconds of action on the court. The Sixers were engaged in a nail-biter with their Atlantic Division rival, and they didn’t look to Edwards. Perhaps his recent setback, mixed with struggles lately played a part in his lack of playing time early on.
It wasn’t too long ago when Edwards was playing consistent minutes with the Sixers’ primary rotation and proving his doubters wrong.
Last season, Edwards wrapped up his first and only season at Kentucky. When he entered the NCAA, Edwards was projected to be a lottery pick early on. He started 30 of the 32 games he played, averaging 21.4 minutes per game. Edwards shot 48 percent from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes. As a freshman, Edwards posted averages of 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Despite having a high stock before his freshman campaign, Edwards ended up going undrafted in 2024. The Sixers signed Edwards to a two-way deal after the draft. With an injury-plagued season opening up minutes for young and developing prospects, Edwards got more opportunities beyond the G League, which led to a standard contract.
Over the summer, the Sixers reached a small extension with Edwards, keeping him with the team potentially through 2028. This year, he’s set to earn a little over $2 million. The 2026-2027 season is set for $2.4 million, while the 2027-2028 salary comes as a team option for the Sixers.
With the Sixers last season, Edwards appeared in 44 games. He started 26 of those matchups. The young forward shot 45 percent from the field, hitting on 36 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.
The Sixers will continue their schedule on Saturday night, hosting the Charlotte Hornets for their opener in South Philly. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.