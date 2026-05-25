Sixers’ Lead Executive Job is Attractive as Ever with Recent Announcements

Whoever becomes the Sixers’ lead executive has to answer a $299-million question in the total amount of money Philadelphia owes Joel Embiid and Paul George over the next three years. The situation could cause second-hand stress for anyone, without even counting Bob Myers’ involvement, which begs the question: why would anyone take this job?”

Sunday night answered.

Tyrese Maxey received All-NBA Third Team honors after posting career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game this season. He joined VJ Edgecombe, who got a spot on the All-Rookie First Team four days prior, in racking up regular-season recognition.

Obviously Philadelphia’s backcourt is special and the chance to build around Maxey and Edgecombe is an intriguing opportunity. Yes, there are long-term questions surrounding Embiid and George’s contracts, but Maxey and Edgecombe offer light at the end of the tunnel. Any executive, especially one who needs their first big job, should take a chance on the Sixers with those two on the roster.

Tyrese Maxey is really good at basketball

Maxey entered the year with a bad taste in his mouth, which became evident early. The Sixers stumbled to 24-58 in 2024-25, battered with injuries to their core that prevented them from growing chemistry. So his goal was simple: set a standard.

While Embiid and George’s availabilities fluctuated, Maxey’s determination remained. He refined his game on both ends of the court, developing a knack for defensive playmaking and reading coverages better. The postseason showed the two-time All-Star still has room to blossom, averaging 23.7 points—4.6 fewer than his regular-season tally.

Starting off the day with 38 seconds of Tyrese Maxey posters 😤



(h/t @sixers) pic.twitter.com/72IDIULtDj — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) May 24, 2026

Yet he was the driving force of the Sixers returning to the playoffs after a one-year break in a season when Embiid and George both played less than 40 games. People are very eager to say Maxey can’t be the first option on a championship-contending team. While that may be true at this time, he is still only 25 years old, which is easy to lose sight of given his year-by-year progression.

VJ Edgecombe, that’s the subheader

Then, there’s Edgecombe, who strung together a rookie campaign most people couldn’t even imagine.

No one truly knew what to expect of Edgecombe’s year-one impact with his shooting and on-ball scoring in question. The third overall pick quickly put those worries to ease, scoring 14 points in the first quarter of his NBA debut and only improving as the season progressed.

He thrived in clutch situations, showing more poise than most his age could comprehend. Whether it was winking at the camera after registering 30 points in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics in the first round or hitting a game-winning 3 over the Memphis Grizzlies on December 30, Edgecombe proved he has it, as cliché as it sounds.

Joel Embiid on VJ Edgecombe

"Philly got a good on in him. He's the guy. I'm telling you guys, [VJ] is something different. And this was only year one. Year 2 is gonna be better. Year 3 even better. He has a chance to be extremely special." pic.twitter.com/lR6y4seWnn — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) May 10, 2026

Edgecombe finished the season shooting 35.4% from 3-point range on 5.4 attempts, showed elite finishing at times and flew around defensively. The flashes of two-way brilliance were there. It’s now about making plays for others, honing on-ball skills, and gaining more NBA defensive experience. And still, he is only 20 years old.

The Sixers are a good opportunity

All of that is to say, the Sixers boast one of the most exciting long-term backcourts in the NBA. Only the Los Angeles Lakers with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and the San Antonio Spurs with Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle come to mind as superior long-haul guard duos (the Oklahoma City Thunder have such a glut of guards that they’re in their own tier).

It’s not hard to see why Philadelphia’s lead executive job is garnering solid interest, as it should. Compare it to the Chicago Bulls, who hired Bryson Graham as their shot-caller on May 4. He has entered a puzzle in which Chicago lacks a clear-cut cornerstone to build around, while the Sixers have two who can keep them competitive for years to come.

You could make the argument that Graham walking into a clean slate is a better opportunity with the Bulls boasting the fourth overall pick in the 2026 draft. But it will likely be a while until Chicago is contending again. Meanwhile, an incoming executive has the chance to not only have Maxey and Edgecombe for the future, but also have a shot at helping the Sixers surpass the second round for the first time in 25 years—a true résumé builder.

13 days removed from Daryl Morey’s exit, Philadelphia’s main candidates are reportedly its own assistant general manager, Jameer Nelson, Minnesota's Matt Lloyd, Cleveland's Mike Gansey, Los Angeles Clippers General Manager Trent Redden and the Phoenix Mercury's Nick U’Ren.