All 76ers

Kevin Garnett Dubs Sixers’ Backcourt ‘Three-Headed Monster’

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe are the Philadelphia 76ers' top two scorers.

Eric Jay Santos

Oct 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates after the final horn against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates after the final horn against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite limited availability from Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers were at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 5-1 record before firing up their back-to-back set this week. Philadelphia has defeated the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets. 

Much of the 76ers’ early success can be attributed to the dynamic duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The young stars will be looking to rejuvenate a franchise that suffered through a 24-58 finish last season. 

In a recent episode of Ticket & The Truth, Kevin Garnett praised Maxey, Edgecombe, and Jared McCain as top players for the 76ers. Garnett also suggested that Maxey is taking over the reins from Joel Embiid. 

“This is Maxey’s team. This is him and Edgecombe’s team. Then when McCain comes back, we’re going to have a three-headed monster that’s coming downhill at you, that’s playmaking, that’s just causing havoc, bro. They are going to have three problems, bro.” 

Tyrese Maxe
Nov 2, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) sets the play while defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) and center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Backcourt Strength 

This season, Maxey is averaging 33.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists over six games. On Monday, the 25-year-old point guard was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. 

Edgecombe is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over the past six games. The Bahamas native is currently leading this year’s rookie class in points and assists per game, making a strong early case in the Rookie of the Year race. 

McCain missed regular-season action in October due to a torn UCL in his right thumb. The 21-year-old guard is expected to be a regular contributor for the 76ers as November progresses. 

Although not mentioned by Garnett, Quentin Grimes has also become a key part of Philadelphia’s backcourt depth. Grimes is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game off the bench, gaining momentum as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. 

With an array of young, talented guards, head coach Nick Nurse has numerous options for how to arrange the starting lineup. The most logical choice is to keep Maxey and Edgecombe as starters, as Philadelphia is already riding high on momentum. 

Tyrese Maxey
Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) look on during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In terms of leadership on the 76ers, Embiid will likely not be perceived as the franchise player of years past. While Embiid is still a valuable contributor, averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over four games, the injury-prone center is still recovering from a nagging knee injury. 

Overall, Philadelphia is building a strong core outside of Embiid and Paul George. The likes of Maxey, Edgecombe, and McCain are anticipated to lead the next era of 76ers basketball. 

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

Home/News