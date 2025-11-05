Kevin Garnett Dubs Sixers’ Backcourt ‘Three-Headed Monster’
Despite limited availability from Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers were at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 5-1 record before firing up their back-to-back set this week. Philadelphia has defeated the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets.
Much of the 76ers’ early success can be attributed to the dynamic duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The young stars will be looking to rejuvenate a franchise that suffered through a 24-58 finish last season.
In a recent episode of Ticket & The Truth, Kevin Garnett praised Maxey, Edgecombe, and Jared McCain as top players for the 76ers. Garnett also suggested that Maxey is taking over the reins from Joel Embiid.
“This is Maxey’s team. This is him and Edgecombe’s team. Then when McCain comes back, we’re going to have a three-headed monster that’s coming downhill at you, that’s playmaking, that’s just causing havoc, bro. They are going to have three problems, bro.”
Backcourt Strength
This season, Maxey is averaging 33.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists over six games. On Monday, the 25-year-old point guard was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Edgecombe is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over the past six games. The Bahamas native is currently leading this year’s rookie class in points and assists per game, making a strong early case in the Rookie of the Year race.
McCain missed regular-season action in October due to a torn UCL in his right thumb. The 21-year-old guard is expected to be a regular contributor for the 76ers as November progresses.
Although not mentioned by Garnett, Quentin Grimes has also become a key part of Philadelphia’s backcourt depth. Grimes is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game off the bench, gaining momentum as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.
With an array of young, talented guards, head coach Nick Nurse has numerous options for how to arrange the starting lineup. The most logical choice is to keep Maxey and Edgecombe as starters, as Philadelphia is already riding high on momentum.
In terms of leadership on the 76ers, Embiid will likely not be perceived as the franchise player of years past. While Embiid is still a valuable contributor, averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over four games, the injury-prone center is still recovering from a nagging knee injury.
Overall, Philadelphia is building a strong core outside of Embiid and Paul George. The likes of Maxey, Edgecombe, and McCain are anticipated to lead the next era of 76ers basketball.