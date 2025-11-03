NBA Announcement Validates Tyrese Maxey's Early All-Star Campaign
Tyrese Maxey is working himself back into the NBA’s All-Star conversation.
The NBA’s recent reveal of the league’s best players for the second week helps Maxey add a key element to his yearly resume as he works on a second All-Star nod.
via @NBAPR: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2025-26 season (Oct. 27 – Nov. 2).
The Sixers have been off to a promising start, and Maxey has been taking a sizable leap this season.
To begin the last week, Maxey clocked in for a 41-minute game against the Orlando Magic. He logged his second 40-point game of the year, totaling 43 points, while tacking on eight assists and coming down with four rebounds. He led the Sixers to a 136-124 victory over the Magic.
On the next night, Maxey checked in for 47 minutes. The Sixers engaged in an overtime thriller with the Washington Wizards. Maxey nearly notched 40 points again, as he scored 39, while shooting 44 percent from the field. He grabbed his first double-double of the year by dishing out 10 assists.
The Sixers battled for NBA Cup action against the Boston Celtics on Halloween, and Maxey checked in for over 40 minutes for the fifth-straight game. He made 50 percent of his shots to score 26 points. He collected another double-double by racking up 14 assists and came just two rebounds shy of a triple-double.
On Sunday, Maxey and the Sixers closed out the week with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. For the first time, Maxey checked in for under 40 minutes. He made 47 percent of his field goals, scoring another 26 points. He dished out seven assists and came down with six rebounds.
Out of six games, the 76ers have just one loss so far this season. Considering how much they struggled last year while severely undermanned, Maxey is leading the team through an impressive turnaround so far—and the Sixers are still undermanned at this point of the year.
Philadelphia’s new week will tip off on Tuesday, when the Sixers visit the Chicago Bulls. That will open up a back-to-back set, which concludes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. After a few days off, Maxey and the Sixers will have another back-to-back to finish the weekend with matchups against the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons.