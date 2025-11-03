Nick Nurse Had Positive Injury News After 76ers' Win vs Nets
As Kelly Oubre put together his most impressive performance of the Philadelphia 76ers’ young season, the veteran left the matchup during the second half with an injury scare.
It took a trip to the locker room for Oubre to get his ankle checked out. Fortunately, he was back in the mix on the bench shortly after. However, Oubre didn’t return.
The concern level seems low for the Sixers. After the game, Philadelphia’s head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that there was no diagnosis outside of an ankle tweak. Oubre was actually cleared, but the Sixers didn’t see a need for him down the stretch.
via @SixersAdam: Kelly Oubre Jr. tweaked his ankle and was cleared to return tonight, per Nick Nurse. Didn’t need to bring him back.
That’s the positive in finding a way to grab a comfortable victory.
In 33 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets, Oubre shot nearly 60 percent from the field. He attempted nine shots from beyond the arc, making three of three of his threes. The veteran finished the game with 29 points. He also added three rebounds, one steal, and one block to his stat line.
It’s still early, but Oubre is having one of the best seasons of his career so far. Heading into Sunday’s action out in New York, the veteran forward has been averaging 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
He’s been doing a little bit of everything for the Sixers, posting averages of 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and nearly one block per game.
Oubre is currently in the midst of his third season with the 76ers. He joined the team in 2023, coming off a two-year run with the Charlotte Hornets. In his first season with the Sixers, Pubre appeared in 68 games. He averaged 15.4 points while shooting 44 percent from the field.
When Oubre re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal, he opened that contract with 60 appearances in 2024-2025. The veteran forward posted 15.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game, knocking down 47 percent of his shots.
Playing in a contract year, Oubre seems to be earning a pay bump in the future so far. There’s a lot of hoops left to be played—and the Sixers will have more core players in the mix soon—but Oubre is not one to fade into the background. The veteran forward will be looking to make his contributions.