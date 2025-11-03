All 76ers

Nick Nurse Had Positive Injury News After 76ers' Win vs Nets

How is Kelly Oubre feeling?

Justin Grasso

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addresses the media with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addresses the media with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

As Kelly Oubre put together his most impressive performance of the Philadelphia 76ers’ young season, the veteran left the matchup during the second half with an injury scare.

It took a trip to the locker room for Oubre to get his ankle checked out. Fortunately, he was back in the mix on the bench shortly after. However, Oubre didn’t return.

The concern level seems low for the Sixers. After the game, Philadelphia’s head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that there was no diagnosis outside of an ankle tweak. Oubre was actually cleared, but the Sixers didn’t see a need for him down the stretch.

via @SixersAdam: Kelly Oubre Jr. tweaked his ankle and was cleared to return tonight, per Nick Nurse. Didn’t need to bring him back.

That’s the positive in finding a way to grab a comfortable victory.

In 33 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets, Oubre shot nearly 60 percent from the field. He attempted nine shots from beyond the arc, making three of three of his threes. The veteran finished the game with 29 points. He also added three rebounds, one steal, and one block to his stat line.

It’s still early, but Oubre is having one of the best seasons of his career so far. Heading into Sunday’s action out in New York, the veteran forward has been averaging 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

He’s been doing a little bit of everything for the Sixers, posting averages of 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and nearly one block per game.

Oubre is currently in the midst of his third season with the 76ers. He joined the team in 2023, coming off a two-year run with the Charlotte Hornets. In his first season with the Sixers, Pubre appeared in 68 games. He averaged 15.4 points while shooting 44 percent from the field.

When Oubre re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal, he opened that contract with 60 appearances in 2024-2025. The veteran forward posted 15.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game, knocking down 47 percent of his shots.

Playing in a contract year, Oubre seems to be earning a pay bump in the future so far. There’s a lot of hoops left to be played—and the Sixers will have more core players in the mix soon—but Oubre is not one to fade into the background. The veteran forward will be looking to make his contributions.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News