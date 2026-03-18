Sixers Guide to South Region Prospects to Watch During March Madness

If you're looking to watch star power during 2026 March Madness, you've come to the right place. The South region boasts a trio of projected top-10 picks along with plenty of players in the Sixers' projected draft range.

Cameron Boozer (Duke), Darryn Peterson (Kansas) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU) seem to have separated themselves as the top three picks in the 2026 NBA draft in a still-to-be-determined order. After that, UNC forward Caleb Wilson and Houston point guard Kingston Flemings typically show up at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, on most big boards right now.

Two projected top-five picks would be impressive on its own, but the South region also features Illinois 2-guard Keaton Wagler. In mid-February, ESPN's Jeremy Woo said there was "no hotter name in NBA circles" than Wagler's, whom he has sixth in his latest mock draft.

The Sixers aren't going to be in position to draft any of those three unless they somehow engineer a massive trade-up. They get the second-best of the Clippers, Rockets or Thunder's first-round picks this year, which will likely be the Rockets.

If the season ended today, they'd be getting the No. 24 pick. With that in mind, here's a brief look at prospects to watch—and where/how to watch them—during the first weekend of March Madness.

Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

First-round matchup: No. 8 Clemson

How to watch: 6:50 p.m. Friday on TNT

The Sixers are set in their starting backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, but they're fairly barren behind Quentin Grimes after the Jared McCain trade. If they catch wind that Grimes might be out of their price range this offseason, they'll need a solid No. 3 guard.

Stirtz could be the best option available in their draft range.

Stirtz turns 23 in October, which might be a turnoff for team president Daryl Morey. Based on his track record in Philly, he tends to prefer younger prospects (McCain) instead of more established options (Dalton Knecht) with limited athleticism.

Stirtz is averaging 20.0 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 49.2% overall and 37.6% from the field, though. If the Sixers are desperate to make fans forget the name Jared McCain by acing the first-round pick that they got for him, Stirtz could be a safe single or double in that regard.

If Stirtz and the Hawkeyes get past Clemson in the first round, they'll likely be facing the No. 1 Florida Gators in the round of 32. A victory there could cause Stirtz to rise out of the Sixers' draft range, but he otherwise should be in the late teens/early 20s.

Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C, Houston

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. (5) reacts to a made three-point shot during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

First-round matchup: No. 15 Idaho

How to Watch: 10:10 p.m. ET Thursday on truTV

Flemings is the headliner on Houston, but Chris Cenac Jr. wouldn't be a bad consolation prize for the Sixers in the mid-20s.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman believes Ceanc could translate well to the NBA as "a 6'11" big who can stretch the floor and provide easy buckets and interior activity." However, Woo reported that NBA scouts "broadly view Cenac as more of a long-term project," which doesn't seem to align to the Sixers' win-now window.

The freshman is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in only 24.8 minutes per game for the Cougars this season while shooting 49.3% overall and 34.5% from three-point range. As Woo noted, though, he has some "glaring holes in his profile," including averaging less than one block per game and rarely drawing fouls.

Mowing down an overmatched Idaho squad on Thursday likely won't do much to improve Cenac's draft stock. The same goes for a victory over Saint Mary's or Texas A&M in the round of 32. But potential matchups against Illinois, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and Florida in the second weekend of the tournament would be a different story.

Tyler Tanner, PG, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) drives around Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First-round matchup: No. 12 McNeese

How to watch: 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday on truTV

Tyler Tanner started zero of his 33 games as a freshman at Vanderbilt. He averaged only 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 threes in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 46.5% overall and 26.6% from deep.

Tanner has started all 33 of his games as a sophomore this season. He's averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 threes in 33.1 minutes while shooting 50.0% overall and 37.3% from deep.

The problem is that Tanner is listed as 6'0" and 170 pounds. If size concerns were among the reasons why they got rid of McCain, do they want to fall right back into that trap with Tanner? Would Tanner be satisfied with being a long-term backup, or would he grow agitated in time about not having the opportunity to start?

Tanner will have a chance to prove himself on a big stage right away. If he helps Vandy stave off a dreaded 5-12 upset on Thursday, they'll take on the winner of Nebraska-Troy for a trip to the Sweet 16. A big first weekend could go a long way toward improving Tanner's draft stock.

Henri Veesaar, C, UNC

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

First-round matchup: No. 11 VCU

How to watch: 6:50 p.m. ET Thursday on TNT

Veesaar is typically showing up lower than the mid-20s in recent mock drafts, but a strong showing during March Madness could help him soar up big boards.

The 7-foot Veesaar is shooting a career-best 42.0% from deep while launching nearly three triples per game. Although he isn't a dominant shot-blocker, his long-range shooting ability should make him a coveted prospect toward the end of the first round or beginning of the second round.

UNC has gone 5-3 without Wilson and faces a tough test in the opening round against A-10 champion VCU. If the Tar Heels survive that, they're likely taking on Illinois in the round of 32.

Veesaar could send his draft stock soaring by helping guide UNC to the Sweet 16 without Wilson.

Alex Condon, C, Florida

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon (21) drives to the basket against Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III (24) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

First-round matchup: TBD (Prairie View A&M or Lehigh)

How to watch: 9:25 p.m. Friday on TNT

Like Veesaar, Condon might be a reach in the mid-20s as of now. He'd be more of a trade-down option if the Sixers either move out of the first round or somehow acquire a second-round pick this year.

The 6'11", 230-pound big man has three-point range, but he's shooting a career-worst 17.0% from deep this year. He did help the Gators win the national championship last season, though, and he's only come back better this year.

Condon is averaging a career-high 3.5 assists this season to go with his 15.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game. He's also attempting a career-high 5.7 free-throw attempts per game, although he's a career 63.8% shooter from the charity stripe.

Shooting may be the swing skill that determines his ceiling in the NBA, but his passing ability and rim protection should at least earn him a cup of coffee in the league either way. With the Sixers on constant lookout for additional insurance behind Joel Embiid, Condon could give them something that Adem Bona doesn't bring to the table.

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Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

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