Sixers' Head Coach Provides Update on Jared McCain
Right as the Philadelphia 76ers were returning to their team's training facility to start their ramp-up for the upcoming season, it was announced that Jared McCain suffered from a UCL tear in his right thumb and would be re-evaluated in four weeks from the date of his procedure.
The injury came just as McCain was getting ready to return from his season-ending meniscus tear from last year, which brought to an end his 23-game stretch that saw him average 15.3 points and 2.6 assists per game.
Given that it's been four weeks since McCain underwent his procedure, some updates regarding the former Duke star have started to trickle out.
What's the latest on McCain's injury recovery?
On Monday night, prior to the Sixers' match against the Orlando Magic, Nick Nurse provided an update on the second-year star, explaining that today was the second day of shooting activities without the bulky cast he was wearing.
"Well, I think that's his second day of being out of his - I don't know what it is, a splint or a cast, that's now a smaller splint," Nurse explained to the press. " That allows him to shoot, so that's two days out of that, so that's the progress."
This progression could be seen earlier on Monday morning, when McCain was spotted at the Sixers' shootaround, putting up some shots, which was more than he had done when he was spotted at the team's training facility earlier in the month.
What's the next move for McCain's Recovery?
Despite this progress, Nurse would go on to explain that McCain will still have to go through some more hoops before he's back on the court with the Sixers.
"He's gonna have to go through a series of days of contact and all that stuff too," Nurse stated. "So we're making progress."
All of this progress comes after the Sixers' head coach explained that McCain had gotten reevaluated over the weekend.
"It's a couple of days ago, I think, in the last two to three days, like it was time for him to get reevaluated," the Sixers head coach said.
In his place, Nurse has opted to use an amalgamation of Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr, VJ Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey, amongst others, and with the team going into Monday night's match with a record of 2-0, it's safe to say they're surviving without their rising star.