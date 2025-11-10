Sixers' Jared McCain is Optimistic After Second Appearance
Jared McCain was back in action for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.
Although McCain was cleared and active for Saturday’s action against the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers wanted to save the second-year guard, knowing they would be shorthanded against the Pistons.
It took a while for McCain to check in. He wasn’t among the first players off the bench during the first quarter. When he finally checked in, McCain saw the court for just under six minutes in the first half.
McCain checked in to a standing ovation, as the Sixers fans had an opportunity to watch him play on his home court for the first time since December 13, 2024.
“When I came in, I could just feel the love immediately,” McCain said after the game. “It’s amazing to play here at home. I was just blessed to be in the game whenever that was.”
Throughout his first five minutes, McCain attempted two shots, missing both chances. Despite the misses on offense, he had an instant impact on defense, snatching a steal. By the end of the night, McCain had the fewest minutes off the bench, seeing the court for roughly nine minutes. He finished the game with zero points, one assist, and one steal. The sophomore guard is still getting adapted.
“I feel like I'm just trying to get used to playing, and I feel a little bit off-balance, but I feel I got a little bit better feel since the first game,” McCain said on Sunday night. “I feel better. I think it's just gonna take some time, but I'm getting there.”
McCain’s recent setback is a thumb injury, but his knee injury from last year still has an effect on him, since he’s wearing a brace. Conditioning-wise, McCain claims he feels good, but the brace is still a work in progress.
“I think I'm getting better with it, which we're trying some different things, just trying to see how it would feel with a different brace or different sleeves over it. But, you know, sometimes I feel like I'm about to fall over when I'm running, but just getting used to it, it's gonna take time, but I think I've gotten a little bit better with it,” he explained.
Earlier in the week, McCain returned to the court to make his debut for the 2025-2026 season. He checked in for 15 minutes, going 0-4 from the field and producing one rebound and two assists. Considering how productive and important McCain was to Philly’s second unit last year, they’ll rely on him plenty this year. However, the second-year guard needs more time to get right.