Sixers' Latest Injury News Puts Them In Danger of Slipping Into Play-In Tournament

The Sixers have been comically short-handed in their past few games. That isn't likely to change soon.

On Friday, the team announced that Joel Embiid will be out for at least one more week due to the right oblique injury that has sidelined him for the past three games. He has begun individual strength and conditioning work, though.

Meanwhile, VJ Edgecombe, who missed Wednesday's nail-biter of a win over the Utah Jazz with a lumbar contusion, did not practice Friday. He had an individual on-court session after practice, the team said.

The good news is that Kelly Oubre Jr., who missed the Sixers' past two games with an illness, was back at practice, according to Zach Ciavolella of Metro Philly. But the Sixers are going into Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks down at least Embiid and Paul George, and perhaps Edgecombe as well.

That won't help them as they look to stave off the hard-charging Orlando Magic and Miami Heat for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

Can short-handed Sixers stay afloat?

The 10th-seeded Hawks, who've won five straight games, are only 2.5 games behind the Sixers in the standings heading into Saturday's game. If the Heat beat the Charlotte Hornets on Friday or the Orlando Magic beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, they'll jump over the Sixers for the No. 6 seed unless the Sixers stave off Atlanta.

After taking on the Hawks, the Sixers will head to Cleveland to face old friend James Harden and the rejuvenated Cavaliers on Monday. The following night, they come back home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on a back-to-back. And on Thursday, they head to Detroit to face the East-leading Pistons.

Even if Embiid is able to return next weekend, the Sixers have another back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively. He isn't going to play in both of those games. They then begin a three-game road trip to take on Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets along with the tanking rebuilding Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.

The Sixers only have the 14th-easiest remaining strength of schedule, according to Tankathon, although they're ahead of the Magic (16th) and Heat (20th). Still, they're in real danger of dropping at least three of their next four games without Embiid, particularly if Edgecombe misses Saturday's game against Atlanta as well.

George still has 10 games remaining on his 25-game suspension, so he won't be back to provide reinforcements until late March. Until then, Tyrese Maxey and Co. will have to do their damnedest to stay afloat and keep their grip on the East's final guaranteed playoff spot.

