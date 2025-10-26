Sixers' Nick Nurse Reaches Important Milestone
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Charlotte Hornets as they were looking to build on their win earlier in the week, which came against the Boston Celtics on Opening Night.
While things were looking up for Philadelphia in the early goings of the match, as Tyrese Maxey ignited for 12 points in the opening quarter, the Hornets weren’t going to go down without a fight.
Due in part to the six turnovers by the Sixers in the second quarter, Charlotte was able to carve their deficit to within three points as the halftime buzzer sounded. LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton were two key contributors for the Hornets in the opening half, combining for 30 of their team’s points.
Charlotte would ignite for 38 points in the third quarter, which left Philadelphia in quite the tough spot, being down by ten entering the fourth quarter, when they would spark a comeback, off of some clutch rebounding by Andre Drummond and some clutch shooting by Quentin Grimes, the Sixers would steal the game.
Their 125-121 victory over the Hornets brings the Sixers’ record to 2-0, which marks the first time since the 2020-21 season that Philadelphia has won both of its opening matches of the season.
Nick Nurse’s Big Milestone
While the victory might have brought the Sixers’ record to 2-0, it also raised the career win total for Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse to 300 games. With this feat, Nurse becomes one of twelve active coaches to have 300 wins under their belt, with some of the other notable names being Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Tyron Lue, Rick Carlisle, as well as former Philadelphia head coach, Doc Rivers.
Nurse accomplished the feat, splitting time between the Sixers, with whom he has now won 73 games, as well as the Toronto Raptors, with whom he has gotten 227 wins, as well as the 2019 NBA Championship.
When reflecting on his latest milestone, Nurse was humble about it, looking forward to putting up another win on Monday night when the Orlando Magic pay a visit to the Xfinity Mobile Arena.
“I had no idea, I’ve been coaching a while,” Nurse explained to the press after the Sixers’ win. “So that’s good. Let’s go for 301 on Monday.”
The Sixers take on the Magic on Monday night, with tipoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EST, as they look to build on their ongoing two-game win streak.