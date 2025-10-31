Sixers Rank Highly in Multiple Major NBA Categories So Far
The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten off to quite the scorching hot start this season, putting together a 4-0 record leaving the opening week. This spotless record can be seen as a result of how the team has performed on the court, which has seen them sit towards the top of the association in certain rankings.
Here’s how they sit among the other teams in the NBA:
Points Per Game (2nd) 129.3 Points
It’s no secret that the Sixers have come out swinging on the offensive end of the floor, which can be reflected in them averaging the second-highest points per game, only trailing the Miami Heat.
There are a few reasons for this, with Tyrese Maxey currently averaging 37.5 points per game, while their rookie VJ Edgecombe is putting up 22.3 points across his four games.
Joel Embiid has even started to find his footing again, dropping 20 points or more in his last two appearances.
Three-Point Percentage (1st) 41.9 percent
While the Sixers have been dominant on the offensive end of the floor as a whole, it certainly applies to their chances from beyond the arc, in which they lead the league in three-point percentage.
For Philadelphia itself, the aforementioned Maxey is leading all starters by converting on 47.4 of his attempts from downtown. Quentin Grimes and Eric Gordon have also been big from deep for the Sixers across the opening week of the season.
An interesting thing to note about this is that the Sixers struggled from downtown, finishing the 2024-25 season in the 27th spot with 34.1 percent accuracy from deep.
Turnovers Per Game (2nd) 12.5 Turnovers
One of the aspects of the Sixers’ success early in the season has been their lack of turnovers, with the team being smart with possession for most games.
Granted, there have still been some times where Philadelphia has been sloppy in possession, such as the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets, when they turned the ball over six times across the 12-minute period.
Blocks Per Game (2nd) 7.3 Blocks
While the return of the former MVP into the Sixers’ lineup had the potential to be big for the team’s defense, other players have been the bigger difference makers.
Adem Bona has opened the season coming off a busy summer that saw him play in EuroBasket 2025, among other competitions. It also saw him develop his defensive craft, which is reflected in his stats on the court, leading the Sixers with 2.3 blocks per game.
If there was a match to purely highlight this, it’d be his five blocks against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Kelly Oubre Jr has been averaging a block a game across the first four games of the year, as he’s proven to be an all-around assist for Philadelphia this season.