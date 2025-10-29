Sixers Send Second-Rounder to NBA G League
On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the Philadelphia 76ers are assigning Johni Broome to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The former Auburn Tiger was selected by the Sixers with the fifth pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft.
Since being drafted, Broome saw game time in the NBA Summer League with the Sixers under TJ DiLeo, averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds across 23.7 minutes on the court in his seven appearances. While these numbers were impressive for the games in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, they fell for his three matches during Philadelphia's preseason slate of games, when he'd put up 5.7 points and three rebounds per game.
Seeing that the Sixers are now four games into their 82-game regular season, Nick Nurse's lineups and bench depth are starting to take shape, which so far has been without the former Tiger.
It's worth noting that a lot of this could have to do with the depth that is present in both spots of the Sixers' front court, with Joel Embiid currently starting, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona consistently soaking up the minutes in between, as well as Trendon Watford returning from his hamstring injury on Tuesday night.
Broome will join the Sixers' two-way players, Dominick Barlow, Hunter Sallis, and Jabari Walker in playing in Delaware, all three of whom have found their way onto the court in some capacity.
Walker and Barlow have featured in Nurse's starting lineups through the opening four games, while Sallis made a brief appearance in Philadelphia's win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
When do the Blue Coats start their season?
The Blue Coats start their season off on Nov. 8 when the Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, roll into the Chase Field House, with tip-off slated for 1:00 p.m. EST.
Broome will be a certain tool for recently appointed head coach JP Clark to use as he looks to bounce back from what was a tough season for Delaware, finishing outside of the G League playoff picture with a record of 14-20.
There were a couple of reasons for the Blue Coats' struggles, with the main reason being roster turnover, as the Sixers consistently used their two-way guards given the injuries that ravaged the team last season, which would eventually see Justin Edwards have his contract converted to a standard team deal.