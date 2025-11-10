Sixers Show Support for Andre Drummond's 3-Point Shooting
Andre Drummond got the call to start for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Facing one of his former teams, the Detroit Pistons, Drummond showed his original organization that he could let it fly from deep.
Pistons fans were shocked to see Drummond’s new development. Meanwhile, Sixers fans have been quite familiar with Drummond’s ability to knock down those shots every now and then. He’s been working hard on it in practice, and Nick Nurse has given the veteran big man the green light to let it fly.
“The fact that Nick is giving me the green light to shoot them, that gives anybody confidence when your coach believes in you to take those shots,” Drummond said on Sunday.
Drummond checked in for 35 minutes on Sunday and attempted nine shots from the field. Four of those attempts were from beyond the arc. Drummond tied for second with two other Sixers by making two threes on the night.
"He played good," said Tyrese Maxey.
The Sixers saw Drummond hit a couple of threes earlier in the game. One of his two misses from deep came in crunch time. While the Sixers aren’t hunting for Drummond threes in that moment, the shot presented itself, and the veteran big man wanted to take advantage.
“He hit a couple already," Nurse explained. "Listen, they’re gonna pack in there, and every now and then, you’re gonna end up with that kick out as the shot. Again, I think if he was 0-for-0 or 0-for-3 at that time, I might have a different thing, but I think he was 2-for-3 at the time. Maybe 2-for-2, I can’t remember, but he already hit a couple."
“I made two big ones earlier in the game, and to have my team have confidence in me to make a third down the stretch of the game, it speaks volumes,” the big man explained. “I wish I would’ve made it. I think it would’ve really changed the game if I made it, but it’s a shot that I take and I’ll do it again."
The Sixers were close to knocking off the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. Making that shot would’ve been a major boost for Drummond and the Sixers, but the miss didn’t break the game for Philadelphia, who had a chance to send the game in overtime with a final-second shot.
Overall, Drummond had a stellar performance as a starter. The veteran center checked in for 35 minutes. He made 66 percent of his shots from the field to score 17 points. He had a double-double with 12 rebounds and added one steal and one block on the defensive end.
The Sixers dropped their fourth game of the season, losing 111-108.