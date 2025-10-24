Sixers’ VJ Edgecombe Debuts Top Three on NBA Rookie Ladder
With the 2025-2026 NBA season kicking off this week, many of the league’s top rookies will get their first taste of regular-season action. Some of those players have already begun to make a strong case for Rookie of the Year honors.
NBA.com’s Rookie Ladder ranks the top-performing rookies throughout each season. Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe debuted at No. 3 on the list.
“Edgecombe led all rookies in preseason scoring and gives the Sixers a trio of exciting guards, joining Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain in the backcourt rotation. The 6-foot-5 native of the Bahamas and former Baylor star is working on his two-way game, citing role models such as Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. Said Sixers coach Nick Nurse: ‘To me, his exceptional thing is he’s really good at getting into his man and guarding, and getting over screens.’”
Edgecombe was selected by the 76ers with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. The 20-year-old played one season of collegiate basketball with the Baylor Bears and has international experience as a member of the Bahamas men’s national team.
Edgecombe teamed with both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for the first time in Philadelphia’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He totaled 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The rookie follwed that with a record-breaking debut in the regular-season opener.
What to Expect
While still very early into the new season, Edgecombe has found himself in a position to realistically contend for the Rookie of the Year award. This week, he debuted as a starter.
Starting alongside Maxey is a major seal of approval for Edgecombe, as the 76ers have a strong backcourt to begin with. It was initially presumed that he would come off the bench behind Quentin Grimes, Jared McCain, or another experienced shooting guard.
In terms of team success, there is pressure on the 76ers to bounce from a 24-58 record back to playoff contention. Edgecombe will likely need to meet these high standards or split more playing time with another piece of Philadelphia’s talented backcourt.
Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is still a heavy favorite to win the annual award. The six-foot-nine forward is expected to be an immediate contributor for the Mavericks.
Overall, Edgecombe established himself as one of the NBA’s top new talents over the offseason. Barring injuries, the Bahamas native has the potential to surpass Flagg in the rankings as the season progresses.