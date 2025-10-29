Three Takeaways From Sixers' Fourth Straight Win vs Wizards
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Washington Wizards as they looked to extend their spotless record to 4-0. For most of the match, it didn’t appear that this was going to happen, given that the Sixers were trailing for most of the match, even going down 19 points at one point.
However, due to an offensive spark from Tyrese Maxey and Quentin Grimes in the second half, with the backcourt pairing combining for 31 points, Philadelphia would take the game to overtime.
Yet again, the Sixers would have to dig themselves out of the deficit in the extra five-minute period, being down five points before Maxey would put up nine points to put them well ahead of their opponents.
Here are some talking points from the Sixers’ fourth straight win!
1. Adem Bona can handle the pressure
Given that the aforementioned Embiid was on a minutes restriction, Nick Nurse had to use a mixture of his other options under the basket, with second-year center Adem Bona being his main option.
While the 22-year-old’s two points and five rebounds might not sound like the most impressive stat line, the focus of his contributions was the timing in which they happened.
Given that the Sixers were clawing their way back into the match in the fourth quarter, Bona’s four blocks to deny the Wizards some important points during crunch time show that the Turkish international can withstand some intense pressure.
2. Trendon Watford makes his return
While the comeback might have been the main talking point leaving the match, another could have been the return of Trendon Watford, who made his Sixers debut on Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old was held back by an issue with his right hamstring that he had suffered during Philadelphia’s first practice of the preseason, and would bar him from playing in any of the games that have happened through Monday night.
Perhaps the rust was there in Watford’s return as he recorded seven points and four rebounds, but reading anything more into it could be an overreaction given how long it’s been since he’s been a part of an NBA game.
It also doesn’t help with his stats that he was playing on a minutes restriction as he eases his way back into playing shape.
3. Andre Drummond is back to his old ways
Despite the aforementioned Bona from receiving the lion’s share of minutes in the front court when Embiid was taken out of the match, Nurse wasn’t afraid to give Andre Drummond some time to play.
Across his 11 minutes on the court, the Sixers’ veteran put up six points and ten rebounds, which certainly aided in Philadelphia’s 18 second-chance points. His rebounding numbers against the Wizards mark his second game of securing double-digit boards, which is something he was known for back during his prime.
As seen with Kelly Oubre Jr's contributions on the glass against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, these rebounds are important in showing that the team can still function well in the minutes that the aforementioned Embiid needs to rest.