Tyrese Maxey is Playing With Fire for Undefeated 76ers

Tyrese Maxey is just motivated to win more than ever.

Justin Grasso

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) have words during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Tyrese Maxey was a part of a losing season for the first time in his NBA career last year.

The Philadelphia 76ers had by far their worst season of the Maxey-Embiid era. While Maxey’s mood changed throughout the course of the season, the hunger to win, which can often be misinterpreted as anger, continues to show itself throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Three games in, 76ers forward Kelly Oubre described Maxey as an angry player with a chip on his shoulder these days. Maxey shot down that notion, but understands where it comes from.

“I’m not angry, I'm happy,” the guard said with a smile on Monday night.

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) hits a three pointer against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“But I think the point [Kelly’s] trying to make is, like, maybe I don't smile as much anymore. Maybe I'm getting older, but I think I'm at the point of my career where I want us to be really good as a team. And I know that starts with me. So like, sometimes now I can't be all smiley, and all the time.”

Maxey became a full-time starter for the Sixers during his second season. At the time, he had shared the court with All-Stars like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and James Harden. These days, Maxey is the Sixers’ latest All-Star. He’s in year six, and he’s on a max contract. The pressure to lead, and play hard, weighs heavy on the guard, who has a clear will to win.

“I think that’s just determined,” Maxey explained. “I want us to win. I want us to win so bad every single game, and I want to do what I can to help my team do that. That’s really it.”

Leading up to Monday’s action against the Orlando Magic, Maxey had totaled 68 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds through his first two games of action. He helped the Sixers wrap up the first week of action with a 2-0 record.

Against the Magic, Maxey had another standout outing, notching 40 points for the second time in three games. The star guard checked in for 42 minutes. He shot 15-32 from the field and knocked down four of his 11 shots from beyond the arc. Maxey also went 9-10 from the free-throw line.

The Sixers’ star guard produced 43 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal. The Sixers pulled off an impressive 136-124 win over the Magic. The Sixers are now 3-0 to begin the season. On Tuesday, the team will be right back on the court, facing the Washington Wizards for the first time this year.

JUSTIN GRASSO

