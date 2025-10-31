VJ Edgecombe's Confidence in Sixers Reaches New Heights
The Philadelphia 76ers have come out swinging this season, as they left the first week with a spotless 4-0 record. Most of their wins haven’t been the prettiest, such as their season opener against the Boston Celtics, which saw Philadelphia narrowly walk away with the win after a Peyton Pritchard floater missed the basket.
There have been a few games that have seen some of the wins be rather scrappy, such as their win against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, which saw the Sixers come back from a 19-point deficit at one point.
One reason for Philadelphia’s spotless record has been the production of Nick Nurse’s starting backcourt, with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe averaging 93 points per game, while carrying an offensive rating of 130.1.
Another reason has been the return of Joel Embiid to the court, as he has played in three of the Sixers’ opening four matches. The Cameroonian struggled to stay on the floor consistently last year as he struggled with a nagging injury to his left knee, which would eventually lead to him having his season ending early in late February.
How is Edgecombe feeling about Philadelphia’s early-season success?
Their early-season success has some players on the team feeling very optimistic about their chances this season, such as the aforementioned Edgecombe, who feels that with the former MVP being back in the lineup consistently, the Sixers can do it all this year.
“With big fella [Joel Embiid] back out there, I think we’re gonna win the chip if you ask me,” Edgecombe stated on a recent episode of ESPN’s Inside The NBA. “I don’t care what anyone got to say though.”
To Edgecombe’s point, Embiid has appeared to be ramping up over the course of the Sixers' opening four games, only putting up four points in his first appearance, before dropping 25 points, including three makes from beyond the arc, against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
It is important to note that Embiid has already sat out of a game this year for injury management, which falls in line with what the Cameroonian said he and Philadelphia’s medical team would do this year in “listening” to his body.
The next opportunity the Sixers have to get one game closer to the Larry O’Brein trophy will come on Friday night when they welcome the aforementioned Celtics into the Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first group stage game of the NBA Cup - tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.