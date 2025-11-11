Will 76ers Have Joel Embiid Back vs Celtics?

When the Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Tuesday night, they anticipate having Joel Embiid back in the mix.

The Sixers’ official injury report does not include Embiid, signaling he’s available for the matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Although the Sixers haven’t had a chance to see a full shift from Embiid this year, he’s been consistent with his availability. With 10 games down, the Sixers have had Embiid in the fold for all but four of those matchups. He sat out on Sunday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Nov 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As expected, the Sixers have been holding Embiid out for back-to-backs. Last week, the Sixers participated in two back-to-back sets and kept Embiid out for the back end of both sets.

Last week, Embiid checked in for 25 minutes against the Chicago Bulls. He struggled with his shooting, making 7-21 from the field, but managed to contribute to 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals, and four blocks. The Sixers fell short against the Bulls 113-111.

On the second night, the Sixers rolled without Embiid against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They struggled and took on a blowout loss, losing two games in a row for the first time this season.

When the Sixers returned to the court to take on the Toronto Raptors on November 8, Embiid had another 25-minute shift. He was productive in his limited action by making 62 percent of his shots from the field. He also accounted for 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

The Sixers managed to defeat the Raptors 130-120. On the next night, they came up short against the first-seeded Pistons with a 111-108 loss. Set to face the Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday, the return of Embiid should give the Sixers a nice boost.

This year, Embiid has averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He hasn’t exceeded 25 minutes of action since the start of the year. The Sixers are 4-2 with Embiid on the court.