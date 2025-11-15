The Joel Embiid era of Philadelphia 76ers basketball is in a complicated phase. Last season, Embiid was limited to only 19 games due to ongoing knee issues. The 31-year-old center is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over six nonconsecutive games.

While Embiid is being limited by a minutes restriction, there’s no certainty that he will return to MVP form as a full-time contributor. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey has shined as a leader and VJ Edgecombe has been near the top of his rookie class throughout the 76ers’ 7-5 start.

If the 76ers decide to move Embiid, the biggest challenge would be finding a suitable trade partner for his $248 million contract. A potential match may be the Portland Trail Blazers, who have missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons and lost center DeAndre Ayton in free agency.

A hypothetical deal could involve Embiid for Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III,and Blake Wesley. Draft picks would likely need to be involved in negotiations. Though there are no reports suggesting that the 76ers are looking to trade Embiid, this is a hypothetical idea that may be beneficial.

Pros For Philadelphia

This season, Grant is averaging 20.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game over eight games. Similar to Embiid, Grant’s three-year, $102.6 million contract can be seen as a risky asset due to his history of knee injuries. Still, the 31-year-old forward has played at least 45 games for each of the past five seasons.

Philadelphia would add Grant, a defensive-minded forward with solid efficiency, to its depth while offloading Embiid’s massive deal. Williams and Wesley are set to earn a combined $18 million on expiring contracts, which adds further financial flexibility for the long term.

Nov 5, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) smiles during warm ups before playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Pros For Portland

Portland has not reached the postseason in nearly five years, and another trip to the lottery would only benefit their long-term development. Grant has shown no signs of stepping into a star role, and Portland is generally not considered a top destination for high-profile free agents.

Damian Lillard is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2025-2026 season, which suggests that Embiid would be entering a lower-pressure situation and could focus on recovering up until next September. While the franchise is off to a 5-3 start, it will be tough to remain competitive in a power-heavy Western Conference.

Nov 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

Optimistically, with enough time to recover, Embiid could show shades of his 2023 MVP form. This may be enough to entice a small-market lottery team.

On the other hand, the 76ers may be inclined to move on from Embiid before his trade value declines. There is growing uncertainty surrounding his knee injuries.