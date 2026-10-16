Preseason Cuts Just Made Intriguing Center Available to 76ers

The Sixers already grabbed a center (Ariel Hukporti) from an Eastern Division rival (the New York Knicks). So why not do it again?

A right Achilles rupture ended Hukporti’s 2026-27 campaign in Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the Knicks on Oct. 5. This diminished the 76ers’ center depth, but Toronto potentially offered a light solution by waiving two-way center Trey Jemison III Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia could offer its last two-way contract to Jemison upon him clearing 48-hour waivers, or simply submit a claim to ensure it lands him rather than fighting with other teams should be become an unrestricted free agent.

The Raptors have waived Trey Jemison.



Jemison suffered a hand injury a few games back. 905 a possibility from here.



Two 2-way spots now open. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 14, 2026

What Trey Jemison could bring to 76ers

Jemison has yet to secure a permanent home in the league, playing for five different teams since his first season in 2023-24. The UAB product averaged a career-best 7.4 points in 14 starts for the Grizzlies during his rookie year, but Jemison’s Lakers stint drew the most attention.

Los Angeles’ center depth was left depleted after it essentially swapped Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. Jemison ate innings as a backup, showing flashes as a lob threat, physical rebounder, and a notable presence at the rim. Still, the 26-year-old averaged just 2.6 points and 1.9 fouls in 10.3 minutes per game with the Lakers.

Jemison hasn’t proven to be a consistent NBA player, struggling with foul trouble, mobility, and a limited offensive repertoire. But Toronto was still intrigued enough to present him a two-way contract; the center is still eligible for one since he has only three seasons under his belt.

He also just spent the entire 2025-26 campaign with the Knicks, even playing in 13 games. He could offer some useful intel on the defending champs, and his championship experience would be handy in the Sixers' locker room.

It's Trey Jemison III because his first score of the season's a III-point play @FredKatz pic.twitter.com/3L1u47mhIz — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 19, 2025

Why Philadelphia should consider

Philadelphia has one more two-way contract slot, as Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert occupy the first two spots.

Mike Gansey would be wise to use that final spot on a center, as Adem Bona is the only non-Joel Embiid big man available after Hukporti’s injury. The 76ers will experiment with different small-ball looks, utilizing Jabari Walker, Dominick Barlow, Dean Wade, and LeBron James. But Jemison, in spurts, can offer what the others lack: size.

While Jemison and Bona are both 6-foot-10, Jemison weighs 35 more pounds, according to recent measurements. Jemison’s size helps him deter opponents at the rim and set more imposing screens—critical skills for any team.

Jemison’s age (almost 27) is working against him in terms of upside, but it’s never too late for centers to evolve. Brook Lopez and Andre Drummond didn’t improve their shooting until after their statistical peaks.

Will Jemison become as good as Lopez or Drummond? It’s unlikely. But he would be another option for the 76ers to work with as they navigate a true solution to non-Embiid minutes.

There’s only so much that Philadelphia can do, being $1.8 million shy of the first tax apron. Jemison’s potential arrival is a low-risk move that could help in the margins throughout the regular season.

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