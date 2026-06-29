Sixers Make Critical Decisions on Their Team Options Before Free Agency Begins

The fun has begun.

The Sixers had to decide whether to accept or deny the team options of three players before free agency begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Eastern time—and that they did. Mike Gansey and company created flexibility to retool the roster, but they did so in an unexpected way.

With the Sixers having made their decisions on the 3 club options due today, here's the final cap sheet heading into free agency. The right margin is a cheat sheet of stuff to know. pic.twitter.com/5IpVqns9FU — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) June 29, 2026

Dominick Barlow

Philadelphia accepted Dominick Barlow’s $3.4 million option, which may appear a no-brainer, but there’s more nuance to it. Many expected the Sixers to decline his option to work out a longer-term deal. Instead, he will be an unrestricted free agent with a $4.4 million cap hold after the 2026-27 season, per Spotrac.

Barlow was a pleasant surprise for Philadelphia. He recorded career highs across the board, including 7.7 points on 53.9% shooting from the field and 4.8 rebounds per game, starting 59 of 71 games. The Sixers converted his two-way contract to a rest-of-season deal as his rebounding and athleticism complemented their core well.

Dominick Barlow is coming back to the Sixers as the team has exercised their team option. pic.twitter.com/eZEwMcqyzM — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) June 29, 2026

The 23-year-old will likely find himself in the rotation next year, pending what Philadelphia does in the coming days. Perhaps both parties can come to terms on a new contract during or after the season.

Dalen Terry

The Sixers picked up Dalen Terry’s $2.6 million option, which doesn’t become guaranteed until January 10. This comes as a bit of a surprise as Terry showed little upside in 14 games with the team. He tallied 4.1 points, clocking 12.4 minutes per game. Maybe Gansey hopes that his potential as an athletic two-way wing is still there. If so, it would be a good outcome with little risk aside from roster flexibility.

Trendon Watford

In what is the most unfortunate ending, Philadelphia declined Trendon Watford’s $2.8 million option. What’s more, Adam Aaronson of The Philly Voice reported that Watford is unlikely to return to the team.

Various injuries prevented Watford from truly finding a rhythm this year. He tallied 6.5 points, 3.3 boards and 2.5 assists in 53 games this season. His athleticism was problematic on the defensive end, but his bond with Tyrese Maxey offered some morale points.

Other Business

The Sixers didn’t tender a two-way qualifying offer to Tyrese Martin, Aaronson also said. This, for now, leaves all three of Philadelphia’s two-way slots open.

Philadelphia also has decisions to make regarding Adem Bona and Jabari Walker. Bona’s $2.3 million pay for next year will be guaranteed on July 7—one day following the NBA’s moratorium period. If Gansey wants to dispose of Bona, he must do it soon. But Walker’s $2.6 million salary isn’t fully guaranteed until January 10.

Philadelphia 76ers salary cap situation after declining Trendon Watford and picking up Dominick Barlow and Dalen Terry.



Re-signing both Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre would take them into the luxury tax.



As in previous seasons, they could start above it and get under it later. https://t.co/ZW0jBioKjk pic.twitter.com/eZqvkuo6rQ — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 29, 2026

The Sixers, with these decisions, have created a $17.1 million cushion from the luxury tax threshold, per Yossi Gozlan. This gives them access to the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and the $5.4 million bi-annual exception, while having roster wiggle room and trade exceptions to use however they please.

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