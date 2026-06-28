Sixers Reportedly Linked to Versatile Cavaliers Forward Prior to Free Agency

Time is a flat circle.

Shortly after the Sixers hired Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations in November 2020, he pursued an all-time shooting guard in James Harden. Six years later, Mike Gansey, now holding that role, is reportedly targeting a generational shooting guard in Dwyane Wa…wait. It’s actually Dean Wade, who would be a solid addition, too!

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Saturday afternoon that Philadelphia, along with other playoff teams, is interested in acquiring Wade in free agency.

“While the Cavaliers, sources say, are still prioritizing the return of the versatile swingman, Wade is expected to draw interest from various playoff teams,” Fischer wrote. “Philadelphia, we’re told, is among them.”

Wade finished his seventh season with 5.8 points on 56.7% effective field-goal percentage, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He has been a career-long Cavalier, thanks to Gansey, who was Cleveland’s assistant general manager in charge of helping oversee draft operations. Gansey’s keen eye spotted Wade as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Cavaliers signed him to a two-way contract, and the rest was history.

The 29-year-old has steadily developed into a toolsy forward for the Cavaliers, with the ability to space the floor and guard the point of attack. Wade is willing to do the little things as well, and his overall skill set is the type that you would aim to surround your star players with. He recorded the most starts of his career this year, starting 38 of 59 appearances.

Is Wade a realistic target?

Philadelphia, lacking reliability at power forward, would be fortunate to land him, but it will not be easy. Multiple playoff teams are forecasted to access the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, per Spotrac, which could create a bidding war that forces a team to use the entire exception on him.

Not to mention, the Cavaliers, themselves, are also interested in retaining him. It may be difficult for them, however. Cleveland is already $200,000 into the second tax apron and still needs to finalize a potential James Harden extension.

Per @BrettSiegelNBA, “do not be shocked” if the Sixers are involved with either Dean Wade or John Collins 👀 pic.twitter.com/11sThMfHEl — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) June 27, 2026

The Sixers can play ball, too. Philadelphia, as it stands, can utilize the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, but it remains to be seen if it’ll stay that way as Gansey expressed interest in retaining Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes.

Nonetheless, the Sixers will have to wait until June 30 at 6 p.m., Eastern time—when teams can begin to negotiate with free agents.

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