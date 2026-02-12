Sixers Run Off Court By Knicks Heading into All-Star Break

With Joel Embiid ruled out in the hours leading up to tip-off, the Sixers flat-lined in the first quarter and got stomped by the New York Knicks in their last game before the All-Star break.

Here's what happenend.

Maxey never had a chance

Knicks trade deadline acquisition Jose Alvarado made three threes in the second quarter. That was more than the Sixers made in the entire first half. That speaks to an entirely problem by itself. This roster is built to beat bad teams — sometimes — when Embiid is unavailable. And at that point, you're banking on a 50-point night from Tyrese Maxey or a contagious heater from beyond the arc.

But truth be told, you need the latter in order to get the former or an opposing defense that couldn't contain a water leak in a Las Vegas desert in July. Take Paul George out of the equation, and Maxey's hands are almost literally tied. The Knicks sold out one pass away as soon as the game started, refusing to allow Maxey driving lanes even if it meant conceding a relatively open three just a few feet away.

To their credit, the bet was a good one. Maxey supplied two of Philadelphia's first three makes from deep. Unfortunately, that didn't occur until the middle of the third quarter. Every Maxey drive was met with tremendous difficulty. He had to exert a ton of energey to get downhill and into the paint, and it was all out of an action. There was very little opportunity to do anything in one-on-one coverage.

I really thought the Knicks might try to trap him out of by halfcourt. No need. Even without OG Anunoby, the Knicks had the feet for ball pressure and the length to keep Maxey in front. All that was required was leveraging Philadelphia's lack of spacing against the Sixers and they could control Maxey to a degree.

Really, the spacing is all this comes down to. Perhaps this is a problem that can be navigated easier next season, when VJ Edgecombe has an offseason of working on his handle under his belt. But right now, without George — and in the wake of the Jared McCain trade — there's just no one who can consistently take the ball out of Maxey's hands and turn him into a spacer.

So with an offense that has settled in as average-to-below-average from three, it is very easy for a team like the Knicks to dial up the ball pressure and go unpunished for sealing off the driving lanes.

To Maxey's credit, he got tired of watching his teammates lose the ball against tight defense and took it upon himself to attack. He did not allow his best teammates being missing excuse him from a noble effort. He did not check out with his eyes on an All-Star trip. Maxey hit his top speed and played with physicality in the paint, earning double-digit free throws in what was a laugher by halftime.

He had a rather efficient 30-point outing despite encountering a defense that had the tools to make him miserable because he got to the charity stripe. There have been quite a few games lately in which Maxey got his numbers but did so inefficiently. That was not the case in this game. A strong effort ahead of the All-Star break.

Shameful nights for Adem Bona and Andre Drummond

Nick Nurse opted to roll with Bona in the starting lineup once it was revealed that Embiid was out. He usually likes Bona in the reserve role, typically starting Drummond in the games Embid doesn't play. Bona's good moments lasted all of about one possession, the big man opening the game with a score at the rim in traffic.

From then on, his first stint was an absolute disaster. The most honest way to put it would be to say that he did nothing to offer rim protection as the Sixers got back-cut for layups three times in the first six minutes of the game. I don't know that I'd completely attribute it to him being out of position or unaware all three times. But he was high in coverage while the Knicks snuck to the rim over and over again.

It was absolutely no better for Drummond, who had his head in the clouds. He threw multiple passes to no one on his team to start run-outs, instead recording live-ball turnovers while his teammates were breaking toward the other end of the floor.

By the middle of the second quarter, it was evident that giving 10-day contractor Charles Bassey some long stints could do this team no harm. If anything, it would send a bad message to Bona and Drummond if they continued to receive opportunities in this game after the sins they committed through the first 20-or-so minutes of this game.

At least Bona could shield his futility with his lack of experience. It's still unacceptable to be nowhere near the rim on three back-cuts in six minutes. But he doesn't have much experience playing against a lineup full of high-level starters.

Drummond has no excuse at all. The veteran backup big man can at least set an excellent example for his younger teammates by being prepared and focused in his minutes. The errant passes, alone, should've been enough to earn a benching.

Spare thoughts

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jose Alvarado had double the number of made threes that the Sixers had. You're going to have horrendous shooting nights. That's forgiveable. What is not forgiveable is that you're giving yourself absolutely no chance in the math battle. Philadelphia took 30 threes in this game. New York took 43. With a disparity like that, you're simply playing the percentages.

How Nurse does not call a timeout after Alvarado makes his third three of the fourth quarter and tear his team up is beyonnd me. Down 20 or down 50, play with some pride.