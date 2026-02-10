Three Sixers 'Questionable' for Wednesday's Game Against Knicks

The statuses of multiple Sixers are up in the air as the team prepares to host the red-hot New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid is 'questionable' with right knee injury management. He missed Monday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with the same excuse.

Dominick Barlow and Quentin Grimes were both late scratches from the west-coast road trip finale with illnesses, and they join Embiid as being 'questionable' for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Paul George will serve the 7th of his 25-game suspension.

As for New York, the Knicks will be on the second night of a back-to-back. They host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

OG Anunoby is 'questionable' with a right toenail avulsion. Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle injury management, while Miles McBride is out indefinitely due to core muscle surgery.

The Sixers (30-23) are 2-1 against the Knicks (34-19) this season, with a home game against New York coming down to the final seconds just a few weeks ago. Philadephia will have a chance to clinch the tiebreaker over New York with a win, but that likely will not matter much in the conversation about playoff seeding. The Knicks have a four-game lead over the Sixers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

But that hardly means this game is of little value to the Sixers. They are 1.5 games up on the Orlando Magic for the seventh seed, meaning they're 1.5 games up on the Play-In tournament. Of equal urgency is the upward mobility Philadelphia still has in the conference. The Toronto Raptors have a 1.5-game lead over the Sixers for the fifth seed in the east. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2.5 games up on the fourth seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Perhaps the Sixers don't feel all that much pressure. As things are currently slated, they'd face the Boston Celtics in the first round. That is a matchup that shouldn't dissuade them. The Sixers might also argue that their splits at home and on the road are such that homecourt advantage in the first round shouldn't necessarily be a goal. They may be perfectly fine with sitting in sixth.

The Sixers are 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Knicks are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

Will the Sixers rebound from an ugly loss in Portland and avoid the letdown of the first home game after a long trip?

That's up to them.