Why the Sixers Could Have the Inside Track to Sandro Mamukelashvili
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The NBA is a money-first enterprise. Always and forever.
But the business of relationships is a close second fiddle.
If the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent roster history is any indicator, Sixers new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey may have a path to landing one of the more intriguing fits when free agency opens on Tuesday.
Sandro Mamukelashvili's agent is George Roussakis of Priority Sports & Entertainment. Mark Bartelstein, of course, is one of the highest-profile faces of Priority Sports. It turns out the Cavaliers have a long recent history with Priority Sports.
Let's review.
- Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr. were Cavaliers last season.
- José Calderón, a Bartelstein client, is currently a special advisor for the Cavaliers.
- The Cavaliers acquired Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, Bartelstein clients, ahead of this past season's trade deadline.
- Cleveland traded for Caris LeVert while Gansey was an assistant general manager with the franchise.
- Former Sixer Georges Niang signed with the Cavaliers as a free agent in 2023.
- The Cavaliers drafted Dylan Windler in 2019, during Gansey's time as the Cavaliers' assistant general manager.
Mamukelashvili has a player option for $2.8 million this summer. He will almost certainly decline it to test the free agency waters. John Hollinger's BORD$ valuation model projects Mamukelashvili to be worth $19.4 million.
We'll see if that model holds up, but that's within shouting distance of the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, a resource to which the Sixers have access. None of this is to suggest that Roussakis and Mamukelashvili will be open to taking a discount. But who's to say that Hollinger's model is pinpoint accurate?
After all, Mamukelashvili had his breakout season after four years of being a deep bench reserve. This is not a situation where the player has a rich track record that should make teams eager to fork over that much money.
Mamukelashvili is a tad undersized for the center position, but he has the mass to be a prominent power forward. The real intrigue is that he shot 39% on 3.7 3s per game this past season. He'd be a well-fitting stretch big for Philadelphia, with the aptitude to actually space the floor out of primary and secondary actions.
There may be a better idea of what the Sixers are thinking in the coming days, if they spend money early in free agency. But Mamukelashvili profiles as a strong target for them.
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Austin Krell has covered the Sixers beat since the 2020-21 NBA season. Previous outlets include 97.3 ESPN and OnPattison.com. He also covered the NBA, at large, for USA Today. When he’s not consuming basketball in some form, he’s binge-watching a tv show, enjoying a movie, or listening to a music playlist on repeat.Follow NBAKrell