How the Salary Cap Makes a Sixers Partnership With Kevin Love Difficult

LeBron James’ teammates have a track record of reuniting with him. Kevin Love reportedly doesn’t want to be the exception.

Love wants to sign with the Sixers to rejoin forces with James before retiring, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Friday. Love's agent, Jeff Schwartz, has already been in touch with Philadelphia, according to McMenamin.

The 18-year veteran would provide helpful skills both on and off the court, but the timing isn’t right for the Sixers from a roster and salary-cap standpoint.

The 2016 Cavs recreated The Hangover after the reunion 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dz1eiSTwZa — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 23, 2026

Why it isn’t a great idea right now

Although the Sixers still have one open roster spot, they can’t sign Love (or any other veteran) this offseason because they're only $1.83 million below their first-apron hard cap. A veteran-minimum contract for Love, who has 10-plus years of NBA service, would have a $2.45 million cap hit.

If the Sixers sign Love, they would have to make another move to generate more space under the first apron. They could waive Jabari Walker, who has only $250,000 of his $2.58 million salary guaranteed for now, but waiving a 24-year-old and sacrificing roster flexibility for the soon-to-be 38-year-old Love would be irrational.

It could be in the future

That’s not to say Love wouldn’t be helpful for the Sixers, however.

He put together a productive 2025-26 campaign with the Utah Jazz in a limited role, averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game across 37 appearances. He also shot 37.3% from three-point range.

Love's blend of perimeter shooting, rebounding and IQ would help fill a void in the Sixers’ backup-big group.

Jazz Kevin Love 20 PTS (8-15 FG, 4-10 3P), 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 TO in 20 minutes vs. Grizzlies



Unc still got it https://t.co/zYMI9Q8vAb pic.twitter.com/7lMkPFyms5 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) December 13, 2025

Love would also be another adult in the room on a Philadelphia roster with veteran Finals experience in James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jaylen Brown. The big man's body of work is not something you stumble upon often.

What could be done?

If Philadelphia doesn’t nab Love right now, his future with the team would depend on his patience.

All of the Sixers’ free-agent additions become tradable on Dec. 15, so if they execute a trade from then until the Feb. 11 trade deadline, that could create ample space to sign him.

Philadelphia doesn’t necessarily have to trade anyone, however. Veteran-minimum deals begin to prorate once the regular season begins. They should have enough space under the first apron to fill that last roster spot starting in early December.

The Sixers are now $1.8 million below the first tax apron after salary-dumping Johni Broome to the Clippers.



Philadelphia now has one roster spot remaining, but considering how close it is to the first apron, it's likely done making moves for the time being. pic.twitter.com/lXsD6AmLm9 — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 28, 2026

McMenamin also stated Love has a “strong” relationship with Jazz head coach Will Hardy. However, Utah's roster is full at the moment.

This is not the first time Love has been linked to Philadelphia, either. He considered joining the Sixers after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought him out in the 2022-23 season before choosing the Miami Heat.

Would it be the worst move ever if the Sixers waived Walker and added Love? No. But they should stay put and reassess their needs after the regular season begins.

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