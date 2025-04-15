Potential Sixers Draft Target Drawing Inspiration from Devin Booker
Now that the 2025 regular season has come to an end, the Philadelphia 76ers can fully shift their focus to the NBA Draft. Finishing with the fifth-worst record in the league, they have favorable odds to retain their selection and bring in an exciting young prospect.
Since the NCAA Tournament wrapped up, countless college players have told the world their plans regarding their future. Among those to officially declare for the NBA Draft already is guard Tre Johnson. He is someone who is expected to come off the board early and should be at the top of the Sixers' list heading into the pre-draft process.
Johnson is a 6-foot-6 guard who spent the last year playing at Texas. He showed a lot of promise offensively with the Longhorns, averaging 19.9 PPG and shooting just under 40% from beyond the arc. The majority of mock drafts have Johnson projected to be a top-five pick after his strong freshman campaign.
Like most highly-touted prospects, Johnson is a student of the game. He studies countless players to try and grow his skill set and add new moves to his arsenal. During an interview with ESPN, Johnson reflected on some of today's stars he draws inspiration from. One of the first names he mentioned was Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker.
"I'm a big basketball nerd, so I'm spending a lot of time watching film, both full games and individual players on Synergy," Johnson said. "I like to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander because we have similar body types. Devin Booker, with how he scores and his footwork coming off pindowns, and also Klay Thompson with the Warriors, seeing how he uses different actions."
As someone with length and the ability to space the floor efficiently, Johnson would be a seamless fit alongside the current Sixers' core. In the event things go their way in the lottery, walking away with him on draft night would be a big win for a team that endured a lot of suffering this year. With his complementary skill set, Johnson is someone the team could develop over time while still playing him alongside guys like Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.