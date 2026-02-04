Sixers Send Guard Jared McCain to Thunder in Trade

Former first-round draft pick Jared McCain has been traded to the Thunder from the 76ers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday, one day before the NBA trade deadline.

Oklahoma City is sending Philadelphia a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks in exchange for McCain.

McCain is in his second season in Philly, and has started in one game and appeared in 37 total games. He’s dealt with various injuries already in his young NBA career, with a torn meniscus ending his rookie season prematurely and a torn ligament in his shooting thumb pushing his 2025-26 season debut back.

McCain will join the No. 1 team in the league (40–11) and the reigning NBA champions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated