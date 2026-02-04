Sixers Send Guard Jared McCain to Thunder in Trade
In this story:
Former first-round draft pick Jared McCain has been traded to the Thunder from the 76ers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday, one day before the NBA trade deadline.
Oklahoma City is sending Philadelphia a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks in exchange for McCain.
McCain is in his second season in Philly, and has started in one game and appeared in 37 total games. He’s dealt with various injuries already in his young NBA career, with a torn meniscus ending his rookie season prematurely and a torn ligament in his shooting thumb pushing his 2025-26 season debut back.
McCain will join the No. 1 team in the league (40–11) and the reigning NBA champions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.Follow madisonwsports