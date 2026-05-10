Why Joel Embiid Considers Season a Success Even After Knicks Swept 76ers

Joel Embiid’s 10th NBA season finished Sunday with a sweep at the hands of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It’s the sixth time the 76ers have made it to the second round with Embiid on the roster, but Philly has yet to get over the hump and hasn’t made it to the Eastern Conference finals since 2001.

It’s another disappointing exit, but this year’s Sixers weren’t supposed to be here in the first place. Embiid played in just 38 games over the regular season and Paul George served a 25-game suspension, but Philly’s young backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe impressed to keep the team in the mix for the postseason. The Sixers had to go through the play-in tournament, but they earned the No. 7 seed and completed a comeback from down 3–1 in the first round to upset the second-seeded Celtics who were a title contender.

More: 76ers Season Grades—Evaluating Philadelphia’s Rollercoaster Year After Second-Round Sweep vs. Knicks

What followed was a swift exit to the Knicks who are rolling at a historic pace. New York completely overpowered Philadelphia, but for Embiid, he still considers his season a success as he immediately reminisced following a blowout 144–114 loss in Game 4 Sunday.

“I know we lost and I know that’s not the right mentality to have, but for me, this was a success,” Embiid told reporters postgame via ESPN. “I came into this year not knowing where I was going to be, how long I was going to play. If I was even going to play based on how the knee was the last two years and I came in hoping for the best.

“I feel like we’re in a position where we figured out the knee, it hasn’t been an issue.”

"I know we lost. ... But for me, this was a success."



Although the Sixers got swept, Joel Embiid is grateful to finish the season in good health 💯 pic.twitter.com/h6Lc1em4I9 — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2026

Health is always the question with Embiid and although he missed a considerable amount of time this year, he feels that his long-term knee issues are in a good spot.

A look at Joel Embiid’s injury troubles this season

Joel Embiid played in 38 regular-season games this season | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Embiid appeared in 38 regular-season games this season as he was sidelined primarily due to left knee injury management. He started the season on a minutes restriction and was held out of back-to-back games. After he was mostly available in December and January, he missed a five-game stretch in February due to shin soreness he experienced while participating in his knee injury management program.

In March, he missed 13 games because of a right oblique strain and then played in five of seven games before his regular season ended due to emergency appendix surgery. He returned in Game 4 of the first round against the Celtics and was active other than a surprising absence during Game 2 against the Knicks because of a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness. A laundry list of injuries, but Embiid’s 38 regular-season appearances this season are an improvement from his 19 games last year because of ongoing issues with his left knee.

More NBA Playoffs From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.