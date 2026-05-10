Knicks vs. 76ers Live Updates: New York Goes for Sweep in Philadelphia

The New York Knicks have a chance to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, as they own a 3-0 series lead over the Sixers with a chance to close things out in Game 4.

Philadelphia will have something to say about that, as the team will want to defend home court and create a spark for itself. The Sixers trailed the Celtics 3-1 in their opening-round series but won three consecutive games to take the series in seven games. There’s little doubt they’ll be preaching a one-game-at-a-time mindset, to just get themselves back into this one. This feels like a much higher mountain to climb, though. The Knicks are rolling.

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Knicks vs. 76ers series: What to know entering Game 4

Jalen Brunson enters Sunday’s game averaging 31.3 points and 6.0 assists in the series, while shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. He has won the battle against Tyrese Maxey so far. Meanwhile, the Knicks’ defense has held Philly in check, allowing an average of 98 points per game.

The Knicks aren’t fully healthy, as OG Anunby is questionable for Game 4 after missing Game 3 with a hamstring strain. He had 18 points in Game 1 and 24 in Game 2. Mikal Bridges has stepped up his scoring in this series, averaging 19.3 points per game after only putting up 10.0 per game in the opening round.

As for Maxey, he’s only averaged 18.7 points per game in this series, far below the 26.9 he put up against Boston.

Joel Embiid missed Game 2 of the series, but was on the floor for a 108-94 loss in Game 3 and had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks. The 76ers need more out of him if they’re going to turn this thing around.

The Sixers need something special on Sunday, while the Knicks are trying to close out the series in dominant fashion to earn a rest before the conference finals.

How we got here

Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98

Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102

Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 94

The Knicks set the tone for the series with a 137-98 blowout victory in Game 1.

Brunson finished with 35 points and scored 27 of those in the first half as the Knicks dropped 74 points before the break. Anunoby (18), Bridges (17) and Karl-Anthony Towns (17) all had big games, as New York shot 63% from the field, and went 19-for-37 (51%) from three-point range. It was thorough domination.

Game 2 was a tight battle that featured 25 lead changes and 14 ties. Neither team led by more than seven points at any time. The Knicks edged out a 108-102 win after Brunson closed like a star and Philadelphia went cold.

Game 3 was also a closer contest, but Brunson’s 33 points were too much for the Knicks to handle. He started the game 2-for-8 from the field but finished 11-for-22 in a 108-94 win.

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